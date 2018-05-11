FLANK Announces DFARS NIST 800-171 Compliance & Certification for Houston, TX Federal Defense Contractors

FLANK, a leading Texas defense compliance firm, now offers fixed-fee DFARS NIST 800-171 compliance & certification services and solutions for federal defense contractors in Houston, TX, and other surrounding regions in the Lone Star State.

Houston, TX (PRUnderground) May 11th, 2018

FLANK, a leading Texas defense compliance firm, now offers fixed-fee DFARS NIST 800-171 compliance & certification services and solutions for federal defense contractors in Houston, TX, and other surrounding regions in the Lone Star State. With large cybersecurity compliance mandates now in place for Department of Defense contractors, literally thousands of businesses are being impacted, with many of these entities in Houston, and other surrounding regions in Texas.

The solution is to turn to FLANK for proven and trusted services for DFARS NIST 800-171 for Houston, Texas contractors, along with FISMA compliance, certification & accreditation, and more. The federal compliance drumbeat is just getting louder and louder in terms of mandated regulatory reporting. Luckily, Houston, TX businesses can now turn to FLANK for proven services and solutions.

FLANK offers the following DFARS NIST 800-171 services and solutions for defense contractors in Houston, TX:

Readiness & Gap Assessments

Policy and Procedures Writing

DFARS NIST 800-171 Policy Templates & Toolkits

Continuous Monitoring Services

Ongoing Regulatory Compliance Outsourcing Services

