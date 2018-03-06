FLANK Announces Comprehensive Outsourced Compliance Services for Today’s Demanding Regulations

FLANK has a solution. Hire us for outsourced compliance services and see an immediate savings in ongoing compliance costs.

Dallas, TX (PRUnderground) March 5th, 2018

FLANK offers industry leading outsourced compliance services for many of today’s demanding regulatory compliance frameworks and reporting mandates. Do you have to perform annual SOC 1 SSAE 18, SOC 2, PCI DSS, FISMA, HIPAA, DFARS assessments, and more? Are you tired of paying for continuous compliance efforts that are draining your wallet and your bottom line?

FLANK has a solution. Hire us for outsourced compliance services and see an immediate savings in ongoing compliance costs. Performing audits is much more than just the fees you pay external accounting and consulting firms, it’s about the efforts you have to undertake internally. Hey time is money, and FLANK can save you both.

Outsourced compliance services offered by FLANK consist of the following:

RFP/RFQ and Procurement Services

Regulatory Compliance Planning & Project Management

Audit/Assessment Services

Third-Party Vendor Management

Regulatory Compliance Remediation

Ongoing Internal Compliance Assessment Activities & Management

Client and Prospect Interaction

Contracted Outsourced Compliance Officer

