Five Local Students Awarded $1500 Tronfeld West & Durrett Scholarship

The Richmond personal injury and car accident attorneys at Tronfeld West & Durrett recently awarded their $1500 Step by Step Scholarship to five local high school and college students in Virginia.

Richmond, VA (PRUnderground) August 21st, 2018

The attorneys at Tronfeld West & Durrett are proud to announce the winners of their second annual 2018 Step by Step Scholarship Competition. As young students at colleges all over the country, the firm members set goals, worked hard and now help victims of injuries. Now, the firm has decided to help students reach their goals and provide the Step by Step scholarship.

The scholarship is awarded to five high school or college students in Virginia that are enrolled at a two to five-year institute for the impending school year. There is no minimum GPA but students must explain their goals and dreams and the steps they will take to get there.

Today, the Tronfeld West & Durrett team is happy to announce the five winners of the annual Step by Step Scholarship: Sarah Sampaio Izabel, Graham Kapadia, Sophia Kerns, Elizabeth Reding Rapp and Gary Diaz Tompkins.

“Winning this scholarship means everything to me. Over the past 4 years, I have worked tirelessly at my education and my art, and I deeply appreciate receiving this scholarship because it serves to recognize these things. It will influence my education by reminding me that there is a group of people that believe in me and the things I am going to do…”- Graham

The group of talented students awarded the Step-by-Step Scholarship plan to pursue a variety of goals in the future, from becoming a physician scientist to biomedical engineering to working in the film industry to teaching young children. Their passion and hard work for pursuing their dreams were evident in their applications and Tronfeld West & Durrett is proud to recognize them.

“I am entering the last part of my degree and I am running out of funding to afford school. I have struggled since the beginning, but as I am reaching the final line I find myself having to spend more time focusing on school, which gives me very little time to work. With a child, I don’t have the option of not working, so I just have to persevere and hope for the best. The Step by Step Scholarship helps me be more certain that I can continue to focus on my studies and that my son will be taken care of.” – Sarah

The team at Tronfeld West & Durrett wish Sarah, Graham, Sophia, Elizabeth and Gary the best as they continue down the path to their goals and help pave the way for future generations.

For more information about our scholarship visit https://twdinjurylaw.com/ or call 804.358.6741.

About Tronfeld West & Durrett

Tronfeld West & Durrett is a personal injury firm located in Richmond, Virginia with additional offices in Mechanicsville, Chesterfield, and Petersburg, and our practice extends throughout all of Virginia. The attorneys and staff at Tronfeld West & Durrett are dedicated to pursuing the claims of our clients with the goal of obtaining results by settlement or trial.