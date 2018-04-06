Fittings, Inc. Provides the Beverage Industry with Stainless Steel Fittings & Cold Plates

Dedicated to on-time delivery has made Fittings, Inc. one of the premier suppliers in the beverage industry.

Fort Worth, Texas (PRUnderground) April 6th, 2018

Since 1983, Fittings, Inc. has provided stainless steel fittings for the beverage industry. Specializing in fittings and cold plates, the company now offers thousands of different products and components for a wide range of applications for beverage dispensing equipment manufacturing and distribution.

Their products are used in drop-in soda fountains, ice and beverage towers, touchscreen soda dispensers, countertop beverage dispensers, bar guns, draft beer arms, and commercial beer dispensing systems. Fittings, Inc. supplies high-quality products to ensure long-lasting service, certifies their materials, and provides a one-year replacement warranty.

Fittings, Inc. cold plates are designed to remain covered with ice or circulated with chilled glycol to maintain a consistent near-freezing temperature. As the dispensed beverage flows through the cold plate’s internal stainless steel tubing, it is cooled to the perfect temperature when served.

For beer dispensing systems, Fittings, Inc. offers many different products including beer hex nuts and wing nuts, washers, barbed elbows, beer stems and tail pieces, numerous types of manifolds, and wall-mounted adapters. The company also provides a selection of glycol-cooled beer chillers designed to be installed in bars close to dispensing draft towers.

In addition to cold plates and beer dispensing products, Fittings, Inc. offers a great variety of other beverage dispenser fittings – ranging from nuts, stems, washers, splicers, many configurations of adapters (straight, elbow, tee, and cross), plugs, valves, clamps, and manifolds. If there is a need for product they don’t already make, they quote custom parts as well.

Fittings, Inc. serves customers world-wide who specialize in the design, manufacture, and distribution of beverage dispensing equipment. As a leading supplier of beer and soda fittings, dispensing parts and components, they strive to provide their customers with a wide selection of the best products available for all their beverage system needs.

About Fittings, Inc.

Since its beginning in 1983 in Fort Worth, Texas, Fittings, Inc. has developed a diverse international customer base which includes most of the top suppliers of beverage-dispensing equipment. In addition to providing a comprehensive selection of beverage industry products, they work with customers to create custom products for their unique applications.

They pride themselves on meeting delivery commitments and going the extra mile to satisfy customers with their personal service, ready access to engineering and quality resources, and documentation of their products and materials.