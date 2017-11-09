Fitness Expert Adrianne Oyewole Challenges ‘No Pain No Gain’ Fitness Practices

Adrianne Oyewole, founder of UFiiT, a unique fitness and health method based on the ideology of respecting your body, is going against the grain.

Adrianne Oyewole, founder of UFiiT, a unique fitness and health method based on the ideology of respecting your body, is going against the grain. He opposes the belief that people need to punish themselves and push their bodies to the point of pain before they get any real results or overall success. Recently featured in Impact Magazine Canada, Adrianne is a certified personal trainer, bodybuilding and fitness professional with almost 20 years of experience in the industry.

According to Adrianne, current fitness practices are stuck ‘in a time warp.’ He created UFiiT (Ultimate Fitness Interval and Intensity Training) after hearing so many clients complain about how difficult it is to stick to a fitness plan or weight loss diet.

“Let’s face it, we’re all human,” says Adrianne. “When you’re told to repeat the same old exercises – which are painful and end up in injuries – your instinct is to just stop. Likewise with diets – eating food you don’t like and feeling hungry all the time just isn’t going to work!”

Adrianne came up with the idea of creating a workout and nutrition plan to suit his clients, rather than offering the usual one-size-fits-all solution. All of his UFiiT programs consist of the type of food and exercise that the client enjoys, along with a healthy dose of education and motivation, or as Adrianne describes it, ‘wellbeing tools.’

The UFiiT program is suitable for anyone, regardless of age, health or physical ability. The exercises can be performed anywhere, be it at home, in a gym or while traveling. And they can be done with or without weights or equipment.

Clients can take advantage of the ‘10-Week Lean’ online training program which is designed for anyone who wants to ‘kick-start a healthier lifestyle and mindset;’ alternatively, Adrianne offers personal training, which can be done one-to-one or as part of a group of up to 4 people.

