First Time Match Up between UCLA Women’s Soccer and WPSL Seattle Reign

Legends FC & Slammers FC, two leading elite-level club soccer programs in Southern California, have come together to sponsor the match

(PRUnderground) March 13th, 2017

What: For the first-time-ever SilverLakes, the state-of the-art 130 acre soccer and athletics facility in Norco, Calif., will host an epic battle with the UCLA Bruins women’s soccer team taking on one of the finest professional women’s soccer clubs in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), the Seattle Reign FC. Winners of the 2014 and 2015 NWSL Shield, the Seattle Reign are one of 10 profession teams that compete at this elite level. The UCLA Bruins team leads their peers as the 2013 NCAA Champions and 2014 NCAA Quarterfinalists. This collegiate vs profession battle will be one for the ages.

Limited seating will be provided at the venue. Pre-registration deadline is Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

When: April 4, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. (Gates open 5:30 p.m.)

Free Tickets can be requested at: http://silverlakespark.com/ucla/

Where: SilverLakes

5555 Hamner Ave.

Norco, CA 92880

About SilverLakes

One of the largest soccer and equestrian complexes in the United States, SilverLakes encompasses 130 acres in Norco, California. The state-of-the facility has over 24 soccer fields and five horse arenas, hosting more than 750k athletes and enthusiasts in its first year of operation. SilverLakes mission is to help children and families realize their full athletic potential while creating a needed family friendly venue and gathering place for the local communities it serves. For more information, visit www.silverlakespark.com.