First-ever Professional vs Collegiate Exhibition Game at SilverLakes Draws More than 7,000 fans

Energy in the grandstands was palpable as the Seattle Reign FC defeated the UCLA Bruins women’s soccer team by a score of 3 to 2

Norco, California (PRUnderground) April 7th, 2017

On the evening of April 4, 2017, for the first-time-ever, SilverLakes, the state-of-the-art 130 acre soccer and equestrian facility in Norco, Calif., hosted an epic exhibition game between the UCLA Bruins women’s soccer team and one of the finest professional women’s soccer clubs in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), the Seattle Reign FC featuring Fletcher Jones of Southern California as the title sponsor. Going into the match the UCLA Bruins team lead their peers as the 2013 NCAA Champions and 2014 NCAA Quarterfinalists. This professional vs collegiate clash did not disappoint the more than 7,000 spectators gathered to cheer on their favorite team.

“It was inspiring to see so many soccer fans, players, and their families converge on SilverLakes for this high-level exhibition game,” said Bicky Ross, COO of SilverLakes. “This was a demonstration of the potential of the property and what it will bring to our community as SilverLakes continues to build a full offering of programs and events to fulfill its mission to empower young athletes to reach their full potential and become a destination to the community.”

The game was filled with dramatic displays of athletic ability and subtler demonstrations of sportsmanship and love of the game. Legends FC & Slammers FC, two leading elite-level club soccer programs in Southern California, partnered with SilverLakes to sponsor the match. Many of the fans hailed from these large soccer organizations and were treated to a chance to dream about where their path in the sport may take them.

“The community really responded to this first-of-its-kind opportunity to see a professional women’s team in action in Southern California,” said Josh Hodges, Executive Sports Director, SilverLakes and Executive Director of Legends FC, co-sponsor of event. “We were so impressed by the skill, energy and attitude of the players. They provided a wonderful example for our up and coming young athletes, which is the mission of SilverLakes to empower young athletes to excel to the next level.”

“The intensity and number of attendees demonstrates the great love for soccer in Southern California and the need for a central, state-of-the-art facility that can host high level matches. Fletcher Jones of Southern California was a perfect sponsor for this first time event.” said Ross. “While soccer is at the core of this facility right now, expansion plans are under way to continue to serve other audiences with it’s new state of the art concert venue and Field House restaurant slated to open this summer.”

About SilverLakes

One of the largest soccer and equestrian complexes in the United States, SilverLakes encompasses 130-acres in Norco, California. The state-of-the facility has over 24 soccer fields and five horse arenas, hosting more than 750k athletes and enthusiasts in its first year of operation. SilverLakes has hosted many equestrian events and soccer tournaments and boasts the former US Men’s National Soccer Team Coach, Jürgen Klinsmann as its Ambassador. SilverLakes mission is to help children and families realize their full athletic potential while creating a needed family friendly venue and gathering place for the local communities it serves. For more information, visit www.silverlakespark.com.