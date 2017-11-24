First Ever CBD Oil Information Marketplace Launched By CBDReporter.com

New Brunswick, NJ (PRUnderground) November 24th, 2017

CBDReporter.com, founded in 2016, is updating its’ format to become the first-ever CBD Product Information Marketplace on the internet. The new format will transform CBDReporter from a popular CBD oil review site to a leading consumer portal for CBD brand information and comparison-shopping. This format change will create a resource for both CBD companies promoting their brands to consumers, and for consumers looking to compare CBD brands in one place. See here http://cbdreporter.com/

CBDReporter does not sell CBD and is not a store, but instead is a marketplace for CBD product information. The site will feature information about leading CBD brands as well as new CBD brands and product offerings. CBDReporter.com will publish product profiles about CBD oil product brands making it easy for consumers to evaluate various CBD products in one location. The result is an information marketplace for comparison-shopping for the best CBD brands, making product comparisons easy for consumers.

The site will be sort like Amazon with various product profiles under one roof, except CBDReporter functions as an ‘information-only’ portal and does not sell products. If consumers find products they are interested in, they can simply follow the links to the various CBD company websites for more information or to make their purchase. So, the consumer gets the advantage of a central location for CBD product information, and CBD companies are able to deal directly with their customers without paying any Amazon-like fees.

CBDReporter.com is unveiling this format change soon and will feature product profile listings from established companies as well as from new CBD companies with new product offerings. The site will be the first one-stop product information portal for consumers seeking information on the various CBD brands in one place.

Shopping for CBD oil products is different than shopping for other products since Amazon, Facebook and Google do not permit advertising for CBD products. But in addition to product profile pages, CBDReporter allows advertising making the site not only an excellent resource for CBD consumers but also for CBD companies looking to promote their products.

Unlike Amazon, CBDReporter does not get involved in transactions and does not take a percentage of sales. Instead the site is supported by revenue from both advertising as well as from product profile listings from various CBD companies. The new format will also allow for consumer reviews. CBDReporter.com puts CBD brands in front of high-quality shoppers who are in the maket to buy CBD.

CBDReporter also has a popular section featuring CBD domain names for sale market.

CBD companies wishing to list products on CBDReporter.com with a product profile page or with a banner display advertising should contact the organization through the contact page on CBDReporter.com.

About CBDReporter.com

CBDReporter.com is a media company based in New Brunswick, NJ, that operates a CBD Product Information Portal.