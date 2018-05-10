BizLoans.io web-based platform offered to leading business loan brokers free of charge and with no franchise fee. Enables business loan brokers to compete against Lendio and Fundera.

New York (PRUnderground) May 10th, 2018

FinMkt Announces Launch of BizLoans Partner Program with More Options than A Franchise

FinMkt, a leading fintech solutions provider that provides the leading proprietary, multi-lender platform for commercial and consumer financing, is announcing the expansion of its referral partnership program by providing its advanced technology to select referral partners through its small business loan platform, BizLoans.io.

FinMkt facilitates financing for its partners’ customers and networks to support successful growth while unlocking new revenue sources through a white-labeled website connected to the BizLoans platform.

For the first time, small business loan brokers and business advisors can have all the best-in-class technology without the restrictions and costs of a franchise fee. Access to FinMkt’s solutions are completely free and partner websites can be launched within 24 hours.

The FinMkt Referral Partner Program for small business loans takes strength from its already successful personal loan, multi-lender platform, Lendvious.com.

“The launch of our premier, fee-waived, multi-lender business loans platform to only the best brokers and referral partners is a true innovation for the commercial lending space. By offering transparency and sophisticated technology to our partners, we enable them to build their businesses faster and serve their clients better,” comments Luan Cox, Chief Executive Officer of FinMkt.

The tools that FinMkt arms its referral partners with include: a tailored website landing page, online application with built-in loan-type qualification tools, encrypted document uploading, e-signing, a reporting and tracking portal and a proprietary algorithmic matching engine. Additionally, all of the tools that FinMkt provides to its partners work seamlessly on mobile, tablets and any browser.

FinMkt provides these tools to its partners for free because the company appreciates the investment that capital referral partners are already allocating to customer acquisition and believes it can help defer costs of technology and placement, freeing up partners to focus on relationships with their clients.

“We no longer need a placement agent, who spends all day matching files with lenders. We get offers back quicker than ever before,” said Ben Earnhart, CEO of Complete Capital Group.

“It also allows us to offer the platform to our sales representatives and partners. While tracking all of the activity in real time, the FinMkt platform creates transparency in an industry sorely lacking in it.”

Unlike other fintech companies claiming to offer similar partnerships, FinMkt doesn’t just work with unsecured working capital, as many others in the space exclusively offer. Through FinMkt, referral partners will have access to over 25 financial products across over 50 lenders. Some of these products include: Asset-Based Loans, Term Loans, Lines-of-Credit, Invoice Factoring, Equipment Leasing, Portfolio Lending, Personal Loans, and more.

For more information about FinMkt’s partner programs, visit bizloans.io/partnerships

About FinMkt

With offices in New York City and Hyderabad, FinMkt provides best-in-class, customizable online marketplace technology for the global financial services industry. We help organizations rapidly deploy marketplace solutions in a timely, cost-efficient manner while ensuring the highest quality technology and client support. From customer acquisition to product matching to tracking and reporting, our secure, patented technology solutions are the gold standard of the financial marketplace ecosystem. FinMkt’s industry-leading platform and applications drive innovation, accelerate processes, and expand opportunities for growth in the financial services arena. For more information, please visit us at http://finmkt.io/ or email us at info@finmkt.io.

FinMkt operates the world’s leading multi-lender platforms for consumer and commercial loans located at Lendvious.com and BizLoans.io