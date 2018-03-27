Fine Dining North Hollywood Restaurant, The Eclectic, Is Celebrating Easter Sunday With Brunch

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) March 27th, 2018

Fine dining North Hollywood restaurant, The Eclectic, is celebrating Easter Sunday during brunch hours. The Eclectic will be open from 11 am- 3 pm on April 1st and will be offering bottomless champagne, mimosas, and sangrias for only $10 as well as delicious platters. For those who will be in the North Hollywood area, visit The Eclectic at 5156 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA (818)760-2233.

The Eclectic is a new and upcoming fine dining North Hollywood restaurant. Chef Ricardo Aguilar and his team always strive to provide an honest culinary experience. They ensure to provide flavorful dishes with the use of seasonal ingredients. At this fine dining North Hollywood restaurant, you have endless options for the brunch and dinner menu that were uniquely created by the Chef himself and Sous Chef, Stefan W. Pierce.

On April 1st, the top-rated fine dining North Hollywood restaurant will be celebrating Easter Sunday. The restaurant will be open from 11am-3pm and welcomes everyone who is looking to enjoy a delicious breakfast with his or her families. Along with bottomless mimosas and champagne, this fine dining North Hollywood restaurant will have a large selection of meals. From French toast to veggie omelets, you are guaranteed to be satisfied with any option you go with.

For those who are seeking a fine dining North Hollywood restaurant for Easter Sunday, visit The Eclectic. The Eclectic is a family-friendly restaurant that offers endless breakfast selections. At this fine dining North Hollywood restaurant, you are guaranteed to leave satisfied. Visit their website today or give them a call to reserve your table.

About The Eclectic

The Eclectic is a fine dining North Hollywood restaurant that offers great food selections. The restaurant focuses on providing excellent meals through the use of seasonal and organic meals. With the years of experience Chef Ricardo and his team have, they are able to provide the best food in town. For more information about their restaurant or to view their menu visit www.theeclectic.com. To reserve your table call (818) 760-2233 or visit 5156 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA.

