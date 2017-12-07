Fine Art Shippers Joins Ferrari 70th Anniversary Celebration, Exhibition & Mitchell Schorr Show

Held in October, the Through The Decades exhibition featured eight Ferrari classic sports cars as well as supercar inspired paintings from one of New York’s premier urban artists.

From shopping and modern art shows to dining and breathtaking views, Rockefeller Center is one of the most popular destinations for a true NYC experience. There is always something going on at this historic landmark, and this month is not an exception, as Rockefeller Center was chosen by Ferrari to host an open-air exhibition of important supercars, organized to celebrate the company’s 70th anniversary. Fine Art Shippers were the lucky ones to become part of this significant event that is sure to be remembered for years to come.

Held on October 5-8, the Through The Decades exhibition was a spectacular show featuring eight Ferrari classic sports cars, including the well-known Michael Schumacher’s championship-winning F2001 and the latest La Ferrari Aperta released this year in a very limited edition. Anyone wishing to learn more about the legendary Italian carmaker and see the iconic Ferraris with their own eyes had a unique chance to do that by simply strolling down the street.

It is also worth noting that the Through The Decades Ferrari exhibition was much more than just a spectacular event for supercars fans. Since Ferrari North America is partnering with the global charity organization Save the Children, the exhibition was followed by an auction sale at the Rainbow Room of Rockefeller Center, aimed to give children a healthy start in life by supporting educational programs. It is interesting that Ferrari has already donated $10 million to Save the Children this year after the LaFerrari Aperta was sold at this record-breaking price in September.

However, that’s not all. The Through The Decades exhibition was also paired with an art exhibition of Ferrari-inspired paintings by a famous New York-based urban artist Mitchell Schorr known for his public 3D mural series Da Race. Fine Art Shippers were chosen among many other NYC art shipping companies to move the entire collection from the Mitchell Schorr’s studio and install the exhibits at the Rainbow Room of Rockefeller Center. It was a great experience for all fine art movers to work with a talented artist and contribute to the organization of such an important and worthwhile event aimed to help children.

Ferrari North America, Mitchell Schorr, and Fine Art Shippers, all did a great job to make the Through The Decades Ferrari show, auction sale, and the art exhibition of amazing paintings happen. It is possible to declare with confidence that this October is already a very fortunate month for Ferrari fans and modern art connoisseurs alike.

