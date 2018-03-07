Finding Lien, Suspense and Trafficking in Southeast Asia

Finding Lien is a powerful read with a strong social message. Wrapped in good yarn, this book is a startling look at the ugly business of child trafficking.

Lien, an innocent village girl in Vietnam, is missing. Her father Ngoc is desperate and with the help of a young Australian volunteer, overcomes his years of reluctance and writes a letter to his father, a retired American army officer. Ngoc’s letter shocks Peter Trutch. Torn between his sense of honor towards this unknown son and his contentedly pleasant life in Seattle with his devoted wife Catherine, he hurls himself into his past and back to a country and memories that he had left behind forty years earlier. Lien has been sold to a brothel in Cambodia and, in his search for her, Trutch confronts not only his past but a seedy, corrupt world where bad cops, pimps and the destitute, clash with courageous international prevention workers and a few honest officials. Along with Trutch, the reader will be outraged at the worldwide plague of trafficking.

This is Logan’s second book. His earlier book is a memoir Back to Vietnam: Tours of the Heart, written with his wife Elaine Head, about his experience as an US Army officer in Vietnam during the war and the couple’s return to SE Asia to do humanitarian work.

