Financial Management Software Company, Flexi Launches New Accounting Partner Program

Shelton, CT (PRUnderground) July 12th, 2018

Flexis goal is simple: to deliver exceptional technology that greatly simplifies accounting. Flexi empowers finance teams with the tools they need to get the job done faster, and with far greater ease and accuracy.

Flexi offers the following partnership opportunities:

OEM and White Label Partners

For more than two decades, Flexi has powered OEM and white label accounting solutions for world leading brands. Flexi’s deep expertise and knowledge of the accounting nuances of many vertical industries provides unmatched capabilities to industry partners.

Outsourcing (Accounting as a Service)

In a new era of consolidated accounting operations with distributed contributors, companies are increasingly looking at finance and accounting outsourcing and BPO services to deliver cost-effective accounting solutions. Flexi’s accounting platform, company strength, and commitment to continual innovation presents the ideal foundation to power the future of your business.

Product Partners

Third-party product partners offer technology that complements Flexi’s accounting platform and extends Flexi’s capabilities. Through these technology partnerships, Flexi is aligned with some of the industry’s top technology vendors for reporting, HR, payroll, compliance, and more, which enables Flexi to deliver an end-to-end ERP solution to customers.

Referral Partners

Flexi’s referral partnership program provides the ability for service-oriented companies such as consultants and CPA firms to earn revenue simply by referring their customers to Flexi – without needing to know how to sell, implement, or support them. If your success depends on your ability to refer best-of-breed finance and accounting solutions, Flexi delivers.

About Flexi.com

In the early 1990s, the founders of Flexi had the primary goal of providing companies with a non-proprietary, feature-rich accounting system that could be scaled to handle millions of transactions. But, the founders wanted the software to remain flexible enough to handle the unique requirements of any company. This is how Flexi was born.

Flexi, headquartered in Shelton, CT, has 25 years of experience designing top of the line accounting solutions. Flexi solutions have been installed at more than 800 locations worldwide and the company has a long track record providing accounting solutions to businesses in all industries. Flexi solutions enable your business to increase productivity, reduce costs, and provide the analytics needed to make informed decisions so you can grow your business.

Flexi is your partner from implementation to go-live, with continuous high quality support. With 25 years of experience and Flexi solutions installed at more than 800 locations worldwide, we have a long and successful track record that businesses in all industries can count on for all of their accounting needs – even in the most complex environments.