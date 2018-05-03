Finance Industry Sales Training and Leadership Services Provider, Hoopis Performance Network, Hires Miguel Taveras as New Chief Sales Officer

Hoopis, a premier provider of sales training and leadership solutions in the financial services industry, announces the addition of Miguel Taveras as its Chief Sales Officer.

Hoopis Performance Network (HPN), one of the country’s most renowned providers of sales training and leadership development tools for professionals in the finance industry, recently hired Miguel Taveras to serve as its Chief Sales Officer.

“Miguel brings executive level knowledge, experience and passion to our HPN team. We’re honored to have him join us and are confident he’ll help us take our organization to the next level by expanding our footprint in the U.S. and internationally.” Harry Hoopis, CEO

Miguel Taveras brings nearly 20 years of experience in sales, sales management, and distribution to HPN, and he is especially well-versed in financial services as well as life and health insurance. Over the course of his successful career, he has personally developed hundreds of leaders, companies, and teams in 40 US states and four countries. His love of learning and passion for development is evident in his achievements. He served as chair for the LIMRA diversity committee, which consists of a network of peers coming up with new ways to gain the attention of the US’s most diverse markets. Miguel has a degree in business and also holds the CLF® (Chartered Leadership Fellow) designation provided by the American College of Financial Services. He is targeted to complete the LLIF (LIMRA Leadership Institute Fellow) designation in 2018.

Miguel was born in the Dominican Republic but moved to New Jersey where he was ultimately raised. He has three children: Miguel Jr., Diana, and Gia. He is fluent in both English and Spanish, which is beneficial in today’s diverse financial industry. In his spare time, Miguel enjoys reading, running, traveling, and yoga. He even holds a private pilot’s license in both the US and Chile. Aside from this, Miguel has a passion for Latin music, which is evident in his love of dance and karaoke.

Miguel’s experience in sales, leadership, and professional development will help HPN continue to realize its goal of providing outstanding sales training and leadership solutions countrywide. His passion for life and ability to connect with individuals, teams, and companies makes him an invaluable asset and one that HPN is proud to have as Chief Sales Officer. He will begin his career with HPN on May 1, 2018, and he will make the transition to Chicago to assist professionals and businesses.

“There is a major opportunity to provide sales training and leadership development resources to financial professionals in Latin America. Miguel’s experience in that market makes him uniquely qualified to spearhead the translation of HPN solutions to Spanish and to lead our expansion into the Latin American market.” Joey Davenport – President

About the Company: Hoopis Performance Network (HPN) provides leadership development and sales training to individual professionals as well as companies within the finance industry. Its unique solutions are both innovative and scalable, and they present their content in numerous ways to suit their clients. Web-based training, speaking, consulting, and live events help to round out the company’s many offerings. HPN was founded by its CEO, Harry Hoopis, who built one of the world’s most prestigious and successful finance firms in Chicago. Harry Hoopis, alongside Joey Davenport, HPN’s President and Principal, strive to provide services designed to help professionals and businesses alike realize their true potential. For more information please visit https://www.hoopis.com.

The Hoopis Performance Network has developed a variety of learning solutions to address the entire life cycle of a financial professional’s career. These tools are designed to be implemented specifically by Financial Corporations and a firm’s leadership team.