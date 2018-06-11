Filmmaker Bryan Hadley’s He Be She Be Is One For The Ages

Austin Filmmaker Successfully Shoots An Independent Film Set In The UK – Entirely In Central Texas

Austin, TX (PRUnderground) June 11th, 2018

“I love challenges in film set upon you by time and circumstance. It feeds me,” says Austin actor & filmmaker Bryan Hadley. “I’m just bored when I think about 85 different people on a film set doing 50 different jobs. Don’t get me wrong, I deeply appreciate the artistry of all those different artists but I just enjoy doing all the things that I can do on a film set. It’s my style,” he adds.

Hadley, in his second film titled, “He Be She Be,” plays burned out British music producer Ferndale Jenkins. He describes the role as a multifaceted, very tough challenge. “Ferndale is a guy I designed who is really a mixture of society. The character is profound. The film is profound. What we really accrue, over the years and from society all around us, is a discordant mixture of sounds and imagery. We weren’t born that way but it happens, and so the film sets out to find an answer to all the noise and there is one,” Hadley says.

So the 1994 University of Texas journalism graduate set out last year to write a film script which would hope to produce the unthinkable: Shoot a film set in the United Kingdom..in Austin, Texas. “No, there weren’t many who thought I was crazy because they know that when I set my mind to do something, I’ll achieve it; however, you also can’t just do it easy. You can’t just find a British tudor looking home in some nice area of Austin and shoot all 32 scenes there. You gotta get after it, and look at weather and topography and geography. You have to use all of your head space,” he says.

He Be She Be began filming in November of 2017 and wrapped in February of 2018, and with the help of over 20 different Texas actors and artists – all cast and hired by Hadley – he nailed his second film. “We had a big Premiere at Austin Public Studio One in late March and every single person there was literally blown away by the film. It was very special and incredible to see every single actor in the film land haymaker after haymaker and in every single scene of the movie. There was laughter, there were knuckles gripping their seats and there were tears, too. I’ll never forget it. That’s truly what He Be She Be is all about. It’s life,” Hadley adds.

He Be She Be has recently been released on Vimeo On Demand for worldwide distribution. You can rent or buy the film at Vimeo.com/ondemand/hebeshebe.

Hadley acted in the film as well as wrote, directed, produced, photographed, casted and developed the props for He Be She Be.

Other key actors in He Be She Be are Rahul Chakraborty, Darrell Russell, Alan Zaizar, Kate Wright, Christopher Winbush, Fontessa Booker, Loraelei Temoney, Floyd Glenn, Rebecca Moore, Bryan Rogers, Destiny Soria, Stephanie Slayton, Alan Nelson, Laura Galt Snavely, Vance Van Donselaar, Ali Meier, Donato De Luca, Kayl Aura, Teresa Seale and Kenzie Hartwig.

Asked how the movie rolls, He Be She Be filmmaker Bryan Hadley says it this way, “Watch the film. No matter what you have going on in your life, watch it. It’ll change your life in some small or big way, and for the better.”

He Be She Be was produced by Austin film company, Blossom Tree Communications – www.BtreeC.com

