Fifth International Workshop on Advancement in Moringa Production & Application

Moringa India have laid down Design Principles for Establishment a Profitable, Productive, & Sustainable Moringa Farm business for production of leaves and Seed oil

Jaipur, India (PRUnderground) April 17th, 2017

The Advanced Biofuel Center(ABC) is delighted to announce the 2 Day Moringa State of Art International Workshop viz. 5th Global Moringa Meet – 2017 to be held on 25- 26 November 2017 at Jaipur, India. India meets more than 80% demand of Moringa Products and thereby enjoying dominant position in the World Moringa Scenario. The global Moringa Products market estimated to be over US$ 4.5 billion is highly dependent on India. ABC in its attempt to bring the Moringa fraternity together is organizing this 2017 International workshop to deliberate and focus on the growing and harvesting Moringa. This 2 days International workshop will also provide a unique opportunity for open discussions & exchange of views about the issues pertaining to Moringa business

ABC intend to create a global platform for the governments, business community, civil society groups and academia around the globe to address the issues of sustainable development, contribute in marking priority areas to build upon commitments that will support deliver lasting progress for everyone.

Moringa oleifera L (Moringaceae) has been identified as a multipurpose versatile plant with enormous economic, nutritional, health and biofuel potentials. It is the most widely cultivated species of a monogeneric family (Moringaceae,) that is native to the sub-Himalayan tracts of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Uganda, Afghanistan. This rapidly-growing tree (also known as the horseradish tree, drumstick tree), is said to have been used by the ancient Romans, Greeks and Egyptians for the treatment and prevention of health ailments, cosmetic and beauty purposes.

2 Day State Of Art International Workshop On Moringa Production & Application

For Successful Development Of Moringa Oleifera Agricultural Projects For Food, Feed, Fuel And Wellness Of People & Planet

Interactive Sessions on:

Moringa Biodiversity to design crops

Potential species, selection methods, Gremplasm, Genomic, Genetic Improvement & Propagation

Moringa Production systems

Biology & Physiology, Soil Management, Agronomy, Horticulture- Orchard Design & Management, Harvesting, drying, extraction

Moringa Processing

· Leave, Powder, oil & Biodiesel

Moringa in Agriculture

· Plant protection, animal health, soil conditioning

Moringa in Food Supplement

· Health food additives

Moringa in Medical

· Health-promoting Properties

Moringa in cosmetics

· Beauty promoting properties

Moringa Biodiesel

Oil technology & Quality, Economy & Marketing,

Moringa has demonstrated a favourable response to many of the practices and techniques currently used in agriculture, but research is needed to understand its unique properties that can be manipulated to coax the crop to reach its fullest potential. Among agronomic questions that can only be readily got answered in the programme with assurance are:

Biology, Biodiversity & Physiology

· Gremplasm, Genomic, Genetic Improvement & Propagation

Horticulture

· Farm Design & Management

Agronomics and sustainability

· R&D status, available varieties, yield, optimal conditions

· Greenhouse gas benefits

Economics

· Economy, Marketing & Health-promoting Properties

· financing requirements of large scale projects

· is this industry attracting the needed capitals?

· Carbon credits

· Existence of meaningful supply chains

· Market demand and its perspectives: Food, Fodder, health, cosmetic

Scale

· Moringa Oil and Oil technology & Quality

Next Generation Biofuels Feedstock

Who should attend?

The Forming and Managing Supply Chains in Agribusiness learning package helps managers to learn what is required to “hand craft” their own supply chain as a way of improving their Moringa crop enterprise’s chances of success. The package would be of interest to anyone in the Moringa crop development process, but is specially targeted at those who are close to the full commercialization stage. 2017 Global Moringa Meet shall Highlights the updated research and technology; Experts will meet to reveal the latest developments in Moringa research, the newest agricultural, horticultural, harvesting and modification techniques, and tell how the process can be scaled up. It will provide an excellent opportunity to the investors, entrepreneurs, renewable fuel experts, their associates and academia to share their experiences and knowledge on Moringa. It will give them an excellent opportunity to know more about the latest research and developments in production .The Programme would cover all the topics related to Moringa Industry

5th Global Moringa Meet – 2017 will have the unfolding of the latest status of Moringa farming to lucrative market of nutraceuticals and to develop new business avenues and also to strengthen the existing ones.

About MORINGA INDIA

Moinga India is making huge efforts, experiments, research to harness the harnessing the “superfood” powers of Moringa oleifera, a drought-resistant tree native to North India and widely used throughout the topics for in solving this global problem.

Moringa shows great promise as a tool to help overcome some of the most severe problems in the developing world—malnutrition, deforestation, impure water and poverty. The tree does best in the dry regions where these problems are worst. Green leafy vegetables and fruits supply much needed essential micro-nutrients like beta-carotene [vitamin A], vitamin C, folic acid, and also calcium and potassium. Moringa leaves in particular are a rich, inexpensive source of micro-nutrients. Although few people have ever heard of it today, Mission Moringa India is to establish the Moringa to become one of the world’s most valuable plants, at least in humanitarian terms

Moringa India has been formed to identify the factors limiting the adoption and use of the Moringa Tree for Agricultural Development for Producing Biodiesel and to explore the important role Moringa play in the lives of rural people and the global economy deliberating advancement of existing and future agricultural development projects. It’s experience, expertise, and views about Moringa and its use for agriculture development for the purposes of reducing hunger and poverty and formulate strategies for developing moringa failsafe farms and also helps new growers to have holistic information on moringa crop with academic research activities in Agronomy, Horticulture, and Biology, industrial practices in biofuels , Marketing and Financial aspects of Moringa commercialization. It will be a great pleasure to share the up-to-date advances in both fundamental researches and engineering practices, and to project the areas where we may contribute to to harness the full potential of moringa for betterment of people and planet

Moringa India is one of the largest growers of Moringa Oleifera and maintains Moringa farms in scientific manner. With its extensive experiences in the field, enhanced technology, plant science & professional knowledge, effective consulting service and business intelligence, Moringa India has developed a set of tools/service to develop Moringa business from soil to superfood, from farming to fuel