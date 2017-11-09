FI Digital, Salesforce developer in Melbourne to provide Cloud Driven Salesforce Solutions

Melbourne, Australia (PRUnderground) November 8th, 2017

FI Digital located in Melbourne, Australia is all set to offer Salesforce Sales cloud services. According to a company spokesperson “Salesforce sales cloud now happens to be one of the best software available world over to gather real time data about a customer. The software also offers expert tips to improve the overall sales of a company on the basis of real time customer data.”

FI Digital, incorporated in 2008 are pioneers in the area of Digital marketing. With the launch of the new cloud based services, they will be offering a set of value based services to their clients such as Sales Cloud Business Consultation, Salesforce Custom Development, Process Automation and Implementation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Pratik Modi, CEO of FI Digital said “This method is going to be quite helpful for businesses as a team of consultants from our company who are well versed in the best business practices as Salesforce developer across Australia intend to reach out to companies and help them with customized solutions. CRM software that can be quite effective in increasing their revenues in the long run.”

FI Digital also has a dedicated Salesforce developer team who are well versed in building new apps, lightning components or Visual Force pages that can help in the overall growth of a company

“The Salesforce sales cloud and the team at FI Digital have various automated software that can aid companies in reducing their manpower and managing time effectively.” one of their client mentioned in the testimonial.

The Salesforce software also enables businesses to migrate data, clean it effectively and make it suitable for the new system which is quite tedious otherwise. The employees can easily connect it with websites and data points with the new cloud driven Sales force software.

The company spokesperson from fidigital.com.au goes on to add that “We provide CRM solutions which help to secure and retain customers by providing on time information and training to sales personnel. FI Digital brings both sales and marketing personnel on board the same ship to ensure that no existing or potential customer is lost.” The company has now gained expertise and is successful in providing this cloud based solution to companies located all across the continent irrespective of the company size.

About FI Digital

FI Digital helps you build relations and not just customers. With the latest Technology and around the clock Services, we ensure world class experience. We want to be the most innovative, transparent and trustworthy Digital Agency in Australia.