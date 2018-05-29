Fetch! Pet Care® Announces New Franchisees Servicing Chapel Hill-Durham

Brixius, LLC, operated by Jon and Maghen Brixius, of Durham recently expanded their Fetch! Pet Care® franchise in Greensboro-Burlington, North Carolina to include another franchise in Chapel Hill-Durham.

Brixius, LLC, operated by Jon and Maghen Brixius, of Durham recently expanded their Fetch! Pet Care® franchise in Greensboro-Burlington, North Carolina to include another franchise in Chapel Hill-Durham. The Brixius family, who started their first franchise in May of 2012 servicing the areas of Greensboro, Burlington, and Whitsett, have built a team of pet sitters and dog walkers to service their clients. They have positively impacted their community by providing a quality and reliable dog walking and pet sitting service. Maghen Brixius, says, “We are grateful for the opportunity to provide care for even more furry family members. We love what we do, and the people and pets we work with. We owe our continued success to them.”

Paul Mann, Founder and SVP of Business Development of Fetch! Pet Care, says, “it has been a delight working with Jon and Maghen over the years, and our team is proud of the outstanding level of care they and their staff of professional dog walkers and pet sitters provide to pets in their community. I’m excited by Jon and Maghen’s desire to make a greater impact and look forward to witnessing their continued success.”

Each Fetch! Pet Care location has Pet Care Coordinators who personally match each client to the most qualified dog walker or pet sitter on staff. In keeping with the national brand’s standards, all of Fetch! Pet Care’s dog walkers and pet sitters are background checked, bonded and insured, and come with glowing reviews and a satisfaction guarantee of high quality service.

Currently employing approximately 33 dog walkers and pet sitters and 1 Pet Care Coordinator, their Fetch! Pet Care franchises provide pet care services such as puppy care, dog walking, cat and small pet sitting, pet taxiing and day care to pets in Carrboro, Chapel Hill, Durham, Greensboro, Burlington, and Whitsett, North Carolina.

About Fetch! Pet Care

The largest pet sitting and dog walking franchise in the United States, Fetch! Pet Care originated as a local pet care service in California in 2002. Fetch! Pet Care services tens of thousands of clients through its network of more than 2,300 professional pet sitters and dog walkers in 23 states coast-to-coast. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, the company has 75 franchise locations servicing over 1,500 cities and towns nationwide. Pet care services provided include puppy care, dog walking, in-home pet sitting, private boarding, pet day care, overnight pet care, pet taxi and pet exercise. For more information about services, jobs or franchising opportunities, visit www.fetchpetcare.com or call 866-FETCH-ME (866-338-2463).

