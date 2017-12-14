Fennex, North America’s Top Hearing App, Goes 2.0 With New Augmented Hearing Features

With six months at market and 100,000 downloads under their belt, Fennex AG announces a new version of their quintessential hearing app.

Zürich, Switzerland (PRUnderground) December 14th, 2017

Already a big hit for those who want to turn up the volume on social situations, meetings, and the like, the Fennex augmented hearing app has a new version. Launched today, Fennex 2.0 has new features like a simplified interface as well as some interesting creature comforts. These comforts include greater personalization of the hearing experience with a feature that enables or disables the hearing correction based on the results of a hearing test. With 100,000 downloads to date, thanks in part to their compatibility with Apple AirPods, the hearing aid app has had an agreeable first six months.

“Exactly one year after the company launch, we have achieved two important milestones. Firstly, we completed a second version of Fennex with substantial usability and technical improvements in line with our users’ wishes. We are focusing our energy on the development of proprietary algorithms, for example, to reduce annoying background noise while preserving the quality of the speech. Secondly, we have reached 100,000 users of which 30,000 are active on the app monthly. An impressive 75% of those users are from North America,” said Alex Mari, Co-Founder and CEO of Fennex said of the iOS app.

Another new feature called ‘Background Noise Reduction’ was particularly appreciated by the 600 Fennex beta users who had the chance to test the app prior to its public release; especially those that have to deal with excessive background noise in the workplace. To facilitate this new functionality, an algorithm analyzes surrounding sounds for three seconds to detect noise. Then, an ‘audio mask’ is created in real-time that filters out those frequencies identified as noise. This new feature is in line with the Fennex vision to improve peoples’ social experiences in tough listening situations.

“Supported by a corporate partner, the Fennex mobile app is slated to secure one million users in the next few months through product optimization and offering expansion,” adds Mari.

The Fennex app is now available in 13 languages.

For more information visit https://www.fennex.io/.

iTunes Link:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fennex-augmented-hearing-app/id1210366382?mt=8

About Fennex AG

Fennex AG is a start-up company located on the Lake of Zürich along the Swiss Goldcoast. The company’s flagship product is the Fennex iOS app.