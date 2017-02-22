Female House Music Producer and DJ – ISSA (US) – Shares Brilliant New Track “Grindin’ It Up”!

ISSA (US) New Release “Grinding' It Up”, a powerful House track combining driving percussion & soulful vocals. Hits All Digital Marketplaces on 3-13-17!

(PRUnderground) February 21st, 2017

ISSA (US) is back in fine form with her first release of 2017, an instantly ear catching, bangin’ House track, combining driving percussion and soulful, sexy vocals. ISSA, delivers a powerful House Music production with “Grinding’ It Up” guaranteed to fill the dance floor!

“Grinding’ It Up” is an excellent follow up track to “Like I Do”, her collaboration with established Deep House producer, Soledrifter, released a few months ago on Kerri Chandler’s label Madhouse Records.

ISSA (US) is an LA-based female House Music Producer, DJ, Musician and Vocalist. In 2015 – 2016 ISSA had 3 Consecutive #1 Singles topping the Dance Charts, as well as received support from influential DJs and Dance Music Radio on a Global Scale.

ISSA’s distinctive vocal style defines her signature sound as an artist. Her past work for major and independent record labels include production and Dance Club Remixes for Paulina Rubio, Whitney Houston, Erykah Badu, Forest For The Trees, Thea Austin and more. ISSA has recorded and toured internationally as a Percussionist with major label artists.

Find ISSA on all online stores and music streaming platforms listed under ISSA (US) and/or ISSA Music.

http://www.issamusic.net

