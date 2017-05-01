Felt Family Dentistry Volunteers Time at a Utah Clinic for Children in Need

The staff at Felt Family Dentistry, with offices in Roy and Layton, Utah, offered free dental procedures for 60 patients at Midtown Dental Clinic.

Ogden, Utah (PRUnderground) May 1st, 2017

Felt Family Dentistry operates two local dental clinics in Davis and Weber Counties in Utah. At the company’s dental offices in Roy and Layton, the staff is dedicated to the highest quality dental care and customer service for patrons of all ages. The Felt Family Dentistry team is passionate about helping people achieve optimal dental health. To serve the community, Dr. Jeremy Felt recently donated time at the Midtown Dental Clinic, offering free procedures for children and adults in need.

Dr. Felt and his assistant Riley provided eight hours of free dental services to patients in need at Midtown Dental Clinic in Ogden. They treated 60 patients, including eight children, and completed 35 tooth fillings.

“We are vested in our community and recognize that there are many people-including parents with young children-who cannot afford adequate dental services,” said Dr. Felt. “We are happy to donate our time to get them the care that they need.”

Felt Family Dentistry has been serving the populations of Davis and Weber Counties since 2003. The staff combines a commitment to excellence with the latest technology and a focus on early detection and prevention. They offer dentures, root canals, porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, tooth-colored fillings, and emergency dental care.

Felt Family Dentistry dedication to the community doesn’t go unnoticed. They recently reached over 100 five-star reviews on Google. To learn more about how the team at Felt Family Dentistry or to schedule an appointment, visit www.FeltFamilyDentistry.com or call their Roy dentist’s team at 801-774-9354, or Layton at 801-546-0007.

About Felt Family Dentistry

Roy and Layton dentists in Utah; Felt Family Dentistry uses the latest technology for effective dentures, root canals, porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, and emergency dental care for kids, families, and adults.