Felt Family Dentistry Launches 2018 with a Focus on Community Service

Felt Family Dentistry ends 2017 by serving economically disadvantaged kids and enters 2018 with an expanded staff, patient load, and commitment to serve.

Kaysville, Utah (PRUnderground) January 26th, 2018

Felt Family Dentistry is a team of family dentists in Davis County offering general, restorative, cosmetic, and periodontal dental services. As Felt Family Dentistry continues to grow its Layton and Roy locations at a record pace, it is influencing the community with a commitment to service.

The clinic wrapped up 2017 with a project to provide Christmas gifts to economically disadvantaged children in Utah. Felt partnered with the Community Christmas event, which services 700 to 800 families in the Ogden and northern Davis County areas. Dr. Jeremy Felt donated over $500 to the cause on behalf of his clinics.

To increase its reach into the community, Felt Family Dentistry has partnered with several local businesses to offer coupons and discounts to patients. Additionally, Utah family dentist Mercedes Hanks added another day to her schedule at the Roy office, and an additional dental assistant (Alix Dritlein) and hygienist (Debbie Browning) have augmented the staff.

“We love the communities we serve, and we are excited to grow our relationship with Davis County residents and businesses in 2018,” said Dr. Jeremy Felt. “Our aim is not only to serve people’s dental needs but also to give back to the community through meaningful charity and outreach efforts.”

The team of family dentists in Weber and Davis Counties are committed to participating in more charity events in 2018 as they expand their presence in the communities of Roy and Layton. To learn more, visit FeltFamilyDentistry.com.

About Felt Family Dentistry

Roy and Layton dentists in Utah; Felt Family Dentistry uses the latest technology for effective dentures, root canals, porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, and emergency dental care for kids, families, and adults.