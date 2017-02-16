February’s Sizzling HipHop Valentine: Reese 3’s “Somebody”- Beats and Heartbeats for the Streets

The first single of 2017—"Somebody” featuring J S Vocals—is released as a Valentine treat for hip-hop heads serious about both their beats an heartbeats.

(PRUnderground) February 16th, 2017

As a new voice on the scene, Reese 3, has begun steadily lacing up Tidal, YouTube, Spotify, and all other indie music platforms, gaining a fast-growing audience of fans. His best track to date, and the first single of 2017—”Somebody” featuring J S Vocals—is set to arrive mid-February as a Valentine treat for hip-hop heads serious about both their beats and heartbeats. With a provocative video underscoring the sexy vibe and J S on the hook heating up the backbeat, Reese 3 offers up certified Bae Music. The song was produced by Jupyter— the youngest new on-fire producer out of Detroit, Michigan’s East Side. Together they create a Hip-Hop & R&B hit that once again allows Reese to give us something necessary for this era.

Reese 3’s own Catastrophic Music launched “Somebody” exclusively on Tidal on Friday, February 10, 2017 and it is expected to begin hitting stores mid-month. This and other tracks form a journey for the Detroit native that takes us into the mind and heart of the innovative artist. All tracks form Reese 3’s debut project, “True Love & Happiness: Dance” exclusively on Tidal as well. Meanwhile they have also released a trailer clip in anticipation of the song’s forthcoming music video.

This and more updates on releases are found on the artist’s social media platforms: Instagram: @Reesepower3_official Twitter: Reesepower3 and Itsmyurl.com/reesepower. With a release date set for the first day of Spring April, 2017, his entire album of artfully ambitious tracks offers an array of soul-stirring examples of lyricism that showcases Reese 3’s best gifts on additional tracks such as “Cereal & Champagne”, and “Swish” (which is B-ball lingo for accomplishments). Considering himself a major independent; the Eastside 7 mile Detroit born (Eastside 6 Mile raised) rapper is ready to delight us all with the full musical journey, entitled: True Love & Happiness: Dance.

ABOUT REESE 3:

About Catastrophic Music

The moniker ‘Reese 3’ was born out of Maurice Travis, a multi-disciplined rapper/writer/keyboardist and Detroit, Michigan’s East 6 Mile native. Relocating to Los Angeles, California, he took up studies as college marketing student—all while penning his compelling music. With his uncle DJ DDT already entrenched in hip-hop, he began experimenting with what would become his own sound at an early age. By age 14-17, he joined with the Sonz Of Zadok and before he was 15 was left solo in a studio where he self-taught every aspect of professional studio engineering. He later honed his stage performance, and utilized artist development aspects to shape his craft and his flow. Reese had the rare opportunity to join legendary civil rights icon Rosa Parks and the Pathway To Freedom program, attending a conflict resolution seminar, traveling as far as Nova Scotia Canada. Getting an opportunity to listen to and share life stories with Rosa Parks, participating in etiquette class, and making connections from D.C. and Philly to New York and Canada—all shaped his future leadership goals. His current projects include working with a variety of producers, including Juypter Beatz, on Reese’s own label, Catastrophic Music.