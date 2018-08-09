Faux Sweets Announces September Williams-Sonoma Store Dates for Exciting Pop-Up Shop Tour

Acclaimed professional fake food decorator Faux Sweets will see their Pop-Up Shop appear at two California Williams-Sonoma locations for special day events in September.

Los Angeles, California (PRUnderground) August 9th, 2018

Inspired by a combination of Japanese “faux food culture” and the best of Paris’s visually stunning deserts, Founder Mae Hirota and Faux Sweets is an award-winning, handmade professional fake food and dessert decorator who has taken people who love the beauty of food by storm both with their in-person events and popular Etsy store. In exciting news, the LA-based brand recently announced they have accepted an invitation from the Williams-Sonoma store in California and will have their Interior Food Stylist Pop-Up Shop Tour appearing at Santa Monica location on Saturday, September 8th and in Pasadena on Saturday, September 22nd, 2018. The energy surrounding both appearances is high.

“Our products evoke that breath-taking moment of excitement and guilty indulgence when one is handed a slice of cake but with a special spin,” commented Hirota. “I enjoy creating that wonderful experience, minus the guilt and in a way that can be enjoyed again and again far into the future.”

Faux Sweets, the brain-child and acclaimed work of Hirota, remarkably a former banker who followed her creative passion to become a professional Chef and creator of jaw-dropping fake desserts, has big plans for both pop-up events. The brand will offer their full Fall collection of fake food infused wreaths, bouquets and ornaments. In addition, the sure-to-be-enthused shoppers can also enjoy Faux Sweets’ signature scented Faux Jumbo Cupcakes topped with blueberry pancakes, chocolate waffles and macarons drizzled with salted caramel and chocolate syrup which function as photo holders, near-guaranteed to leave a lasting impression.

Williams-Sonoma Santa Monica is located at 1600 Montana Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90403. Williams-Sonoma Pasadena is located at 142 S Lake Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101. Both the Saturday, September 8th Faux Sweets Pop-Up shop in Santa Monica and the Saturday, September 22nd, Pasadena Pop-Up shop will be open from 1 PM to 4 PM.

For more information on the brand be sure to visit www.fauxsweets.com.

About Faux Sweets

Los Angeles-based brand FAUX SWEETS was created in January 2017 with the launch of its online Etsy store. In Fall of 2017, FAUX SWEETS was commissioned to create a 128 piece collection designed for CURIOUS, a London-based Event Agency to use at the SWAN Shakespeare‘ s Globe. In Dec 2017, the brand received the “Rising Star” Award for the 35th Pomona Harvest Festival and was invited to J.Crew for its first Pop-Up Shop. FAUX SWEETS while continuing its successful run of pop-ups looks to expand their brand into retail in the future.