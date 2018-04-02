FastMaint CMMS Maintenance Software v9.0 Giveaway

SMGlobal announces a giveaway of their FastMaint CMMS software, a computerized maintenance management software program. Maintenance managers can use FastMaint to manage preventive maintenance and breakdown repairs of industrial equipment and commercial facilities. For more details and to enter the giveaway, visit https://hubs.ly/H0bxbrW0. The winner will be decided on Friday, 6 April 2018.

Apex, NC (PRUnderground) April 2nd, 2018

SMGlobal announces a giveaway of their FastMaint CMMS software, a computerized maintenance management software program. Maintenance managers can use FastMaint to manage preventive maintenance and breakdown repairs of industrial equipment and commercial facilities. For more details and to enter the giveaway, visit https://hubs.ly/H0bxbrW0. The winner will be decided on Friday, 6 April 2018.

FastMaint CMMS lets maintenance managers schedule both preventive maintenance and corrective maintenance work, send work orders to the maintenance staff on their mobile phones, receive feedback from the maintenance workers, and track the progress of all outstanding and completed jobs. It can be used for on-site maintenance or field service management.

The software has enterprise asset management features to track equipment and facilities, inventory management, and maintain supplier records for ordering spares and equipment. FastMaint automatically schedules maintenance activities based upon dates, meter readings, emergency conditions, or any criteria that the maintenance planner specifies. It’s easy to create work order templates for planned maintenance, and to deal with breakdowns and other emergencies. Users can insert pictures, and link their work orders to outside supporting documents.

For more information, contact SMGlobal Inc., 5448 Apex Peakway #308, Apex, NC 27502 USA Phone: (919) 647-9440 Email: sales@smglobal.com

Internet: http://www.smglobal.com

About SMGlobal Inc.

Since 2002, SMGlobal Inc. has been marketing FastMaint CMMS, its computerized maintenance management system. Customers use FastMaint CMMS to manage the maintenance of industrial plants, commercial buildings and facilities, utilities (power, water, sewer), and equipment of all types.