Fashion Influencer Marketing Agency, Branding Los Angeles, Shares How Brands Stood Out At Coachella

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) April 23rd, 2018

Fashion influencer marketing helps fashion brands stand out from the clutter of ads vying for the attention of consumers. This practice is particularly notable throughout the month of April at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Coachella has become a fashion event as much as it is a music festival, with celebrities and influencers amply in attendance. To learn about how your brand can utilize fashion influencer marketing at Coachella, ask a specialist at Branding Los Angeles by calling them at 310.479.6444 or visiting with them in-person at 11040 California State Route 2 #310, Los Angeles, CA 90025.

Wardrobe for Coachella has evolved into a category of its own, making it is the perfect place to take advantage of fashion influencer marketing. Since its start in 1999, Coachella has grown from a music festival in Southern California to an event with a global reach. With a couple hundred thousand people making their way out to the desert, and millions watching on social media, Coachella is possibly the best place to invest in fashion influencer marketing.

Although Coachella is the most prominent music festival for fashion influencer marketing, there are similar events that your brand may consider. ULTRA festival takes place across the globe, in cities like Miami, Shanghai, and Buenos Aires to name a few. Other festivals that are guaranteed to be hotspots for fashion influencer marketing include SXSW in Austin and Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Outside of music festivals, fashion influencer marketing is used on a daily basis. In the past, this meant celebrities being photographed in a brand. Today it is used on Instagram when a user with a large amount of followers photographs and tags a brand in their post. Both new and established brands use fashion influencer marketing to reach consumers through a trusted medium.

About Branding Los Angeles

Branding Los Angeles is a marketing agency that specializes in digital marketing and design for a wide variety of businesses throughout Los Angeles. One of the methods they use to help brands gain recognition is fashion influencer marketing. To learn more about how fashion influencer marketing could be used to grow your business, call Branding Los Angeles at 310.479.6444 or stop by their West LA office at 11040 California State Route 2 #310, Los Angeles, CA 90025.

About Branding Los Angeles