FashIcon: Life is not perfect, but your outfit can be!

People come to FASHICON looking for inspiration. It is community helping each other to find their voice in every day fashion and celebrate who they are through their style. Many stylish beautiful people with so different and unique vision from around the world in FASHICON App. And all of this is literally at your fingerprints.

Shanghai, China (PRUnderground) June 19th, 2018

FASHICON

A trendy App has come onto the Shanghai fashion scene. It’s a growing community of 30K+ users around the world. A peer to peer platform to connect the selfie generation with knowledgeable & talented stylists where everyone can compete daily for best look or best advice, gain confidence, earn credits, shop and become a FASHICON.

The founder of FASHICON is Ekaterina Lambert, a fashion blogger and young designer dedicated her life in fashion industry and currently lives in Shanghai. Since childhood, Ekaterina has been interested in design and creating something different than what is usual. She believes everyone is beautiful. And the way you dress is the very first tiny but extremely important step to a successful business in everyday life. Your wardrobe is basically the starting point of your day. Make it perfect and the rest will follow!

Who is this for?

What is the magic of FASHICON?

Find the newest looks and greatest ideas in seconds. Get feedback on your looks in minutes. Share your style and become an Icon! Explore and celebrate your own style. Inspiration can strike at any time.

Have you tried FASHICON style SOS yet?

Not sure what to wear or not to wear? To buy or not to buy? Click and receive the feedback within 5 minutes from people whose opinions you value. Ready to try? Join FASHICON now.

2 types of ranking:

– Are you leading or following the style? Prove it! Be active; help others to improve by giving them unique advice on their looks. Grow your stylist status and earn credits towards special events and discounts.

Everyone tells you how great you look? Share your looks on FASHICON. Grow your fashionista level, be recognized and rewarded.

Be the winner!

Complete 3 different objectives every week and be automatically entered into the lucky draw. Amazing gifts from FASHICON weekly challenge exclusively for you!

Life is not perfect. But your outfit can be!

About FashIcon Far East LTD.

