Fan Victor Announces Enhanced Features for Fantasy Sports Platform

Now, clients can add premier functions to their fantasy sports sites

(PRUnderground) March 6th, 2017

The team at Fan Victor is thrilled to announce that they have launched several new enhanced functions that will add new and exciting benefits for clients.

Fan Victor offers a white label solution for clients seeking a seamless fantasy football software plug-in or a variety of other white label fantasy sports options. With their leading-edge plug-in, clients can create a fantasy sports site in minutes.

Among the new features, Fan Victor has announced a waiver wire that gives leagues a new way to access players. The waiver wire is a pool of players that aren’t currently on a fantasy team. For instance, if there are 10 fantasy teams with 10 players on each, there are 100 players taken. The remaining players on the waiver wire can be picked up by teams. The leagues must first drop a player to accommodate new their new team member and remain at the maximum 10 players.

The waiver wire rules are simple: following the weekend games, each team is given waiver priority based on the reverse order of their position. For instance, the team in last place gets first priority, and the team in the lead has last priority.

Other new features from Fan Victor include enhanced trading that lets teams trade players with each other on the website. Users can now send trading requests to each other, and users have the ability to accept or reject proposals.

A new live draft feature gives admins the ability to specify a time when all members of the contest can log in and draft their team. A virtual draft room will give players an immersive draft experience.

Among the new features is a snake draft in which owners participate in each round of the draft by taking turns choosing players in snake draft format. Each team drafts a single player per round until all roster slots are filled, including bench.

The bench function lets users move players between their starting lineup and reserve bench any time before the game kicks off.

Facebook sign up support lets players sign up and log in via Facebook, which makes signing in very simple.

Lastly, injured reserve opens up an additional slot per team. Injured players can be placed in this slot, and users can then choose a player from the waiver wire. For instance, if a marquee player is out for three weeks, the team doesn’t have to lose their player. Instead, they can place him in the injured reserve (IR) during the time he’s injured, and he can be activated once again when he’s healthy.

Fan Victor continues to develop and shape their innovative plug-in to create an experience that is simple and effective for clients who want to launch successful fantasy sports sites. More information can be found at http://fanvictor.com/ .

About Fan Victor

Fan Victor offers a white label fantasy sports platform that can create a fantasy sports website in minutes, including the Fan Victor WordPress plugin.