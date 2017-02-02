Family Orbit® Introduces New Web App for Parents to Monitor Child’s iPhone Without Jailbreak

AppObit LLC today announced the immediate availability of a new version of Family Orbit for iOS that adds the capability to monitor their children’s smartphone activity, such as call history, text messages, websites visited, photos captured, calendar, contacts and more. This allows parents to keep an eye on children’s phone usage and take immediate action if something inappropriate is found.

Digital safety is of paramount importance to parents today, their number one requirement is to keep their children safe from online dangers like cyber bullying, sexting, identity theft, pedophiles and sextortion. With more and more youngsters using smartphones for social networking or entertainment, the doors to cyber threats have been opened.

“Parents have to play an active role now by monitoring and supervising their children’s online activities.” said Aliya Beck, Marketing Manager of AppObit LLC, “Family Orbit® makes it easier to track children’s iPhone usage without the need to install an app or jailbreak the iPhone. Parents simply need to setup iCloud Backup on their child’s phone; Family Orbit will fetch the logs from iCloud and make them visible to the parent through a secure online control panel.”

Family Orbit is compatible with iPhones running iOS 7.1 or above, and Android Smartphones running Version 4.0 or above. More information can be found at http://www.familyorbit.com/iphone-monitoring.php

About AppObit LLC: Founded in July 2015, AppObit LLC is a startup dedicated to creating apps for family safety and security. AppObit frequently develops useful parent resources that have been featured in media outlets like Tech.Co, LifeHack.Org and more. The flagship product Family Orbit is a family locator app with parental monitoring to safeguard and protect kids from online and offline dangers.

