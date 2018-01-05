Family Orbit® Introduces New Features to Prevent Screen Time Addictions in Young Kids.

San Jose, CA (PRUnderground) January 5th, 2018

AppObit LLC today announced the immediate availability of a new version of Family Orbit for iOS and Android that can limit screen time through instant lock or scheduling daily phone time. This allows parents to protect their kids from screen addiction while also blocking inappropriate apps and online contents.

“In one of its blog, ‘New York Post’ called screen time addiction in kids as ‘digital heroine’ since it is getting harder for parents to take the little ones away from the smartphone screen into the real world.” Says Aliya Beck, Marketing Manager for AppObit LLC, “Family Orbit gives parents the ability to lock the device with a tap of the button. Parents can also set up a daily schedule to prevent phone usage during school hours, dinner time or bedtime.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics also recommends placing consistent limits on the time spent by kids in using media. Too much screen time can harm the amount and quality of sleep in them. Family Orbit adds new parental control features to its offering to restrict device over usage, as well as monitoring how the child uses the device. With Family Orbit, parents can:

· Instantly lock or unlock the child device remotely,

· Setup time schedules like bedtime or school hours, when the device cannot be used,

· Block Apps like Camera, Web Browser or ability to install new apps,

· Monitor Phone Activity like Call History, Text Messages, Photos and Websites Visited,

· Track child’s location on a real-time map or view location history.

Family Orbit is compatible with iOS running iOS 8 or above and Android Smartphones running Version 4.2 or above. More information can be found at http://www.familyorbit.com

About AppObit LLC

Founded in July 2015 – AppObit LLC is a new startup dedicated to creating apps for family safety and security.