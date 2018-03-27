Family Adventure Center, Adrenaline Monkey, Attracts Fitness & Sports Talent

Adventure-Focused Local Business Selects Fitness & Sports Experts To Run Operation

Cleveland, OH (PRUnderground) March 27th, 2018

Adrenaline Monkey, the Cleveland-based family adventure and performance training center (opening in June) has attracted the attention of local fitness and sports professionals. The 24,000-square foot complex, managed by the Sports Facilities Management, is pleased to announce the recent hire of Samuel DeGaetano, who joins the Adrenaline Monkey “troop” as the new general manager as well as Jim Toth as director of operations.

Not only do the duo bring a wealth of experience to the operation, but an enthusiasm for the facility’s mission and program offerings. “The kids that visit Adrenaline Monkey, whether it’s for summer camp, a birthday party or just to drop in are going to have an unforgettable experience,” said DeGaetano. “This work is really a privilege.” Among other admirable qualities, these two professionals demonstrated missional alignment with Adrenaline Monkey and met the hiring criteria as listed on the website: to be prolific smilers, dog lovers, and possess the ability to laugh at themselves.

“Part of the Adrenaline Monkey experience is the culture we’re building for our employees,” said Founder and Owner, Denise Carkhuff. “We are looking for fun and talented people who want a work hard, play hard atmosphere. Our staff has to be ready to bring the spirit of adventure every day and to be a positive force in the world.”

Samuel DeGaetano comes to the Adrenaline Monkey staff with an entrepreneurial spirit and wealth of experience in operations, leadership, and strategy in the fitness industry. His passion for team building, training and mentoring, as well as management development and performance assessment will be put to good use as general manager of the family entertainment focused facility.

An Ohio native, Director of Operations, Jim Toth brings over two decades of sports industry experience to the customers and members of Adrenaline Monkey. As a personal trainer, former sports club founder/owner and sports venue operator, Jim understands what it takes to lead successful businesses including how to both empower and inspire the people around him.

“I could not be more blessed and excited to be a part of such a wonderful team of people. Denise and the team have created a unique and amazing facility that will elevate the family experience. We are here to help our customers build friendships, get active, and inspire adventure for life. This place is going to be awesome,” said Toth.

About Adrenaline Monkey

Adrenaline Monkey is a state-of-the-art family adventure and performance training center dedicated to empowering guests of all ages and abilities through fun, physical challenges. Located in Cleveland, OH and featuring over 24,000 square feet of indoor space, the facility includes a myriad of active play and training options including ninja warrior-style obstacle courses, parkour, aerial ropes course, performance training area, climbing elements, and event space. The project is slated to open June 30th.