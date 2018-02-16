Famacash Receives Funding from New York City Venture Capital Group

Funding will allow company to launch global remittance, local P2P, and merchant payment services.

Famacash has just announced that their company received $500,000 in funding from a New York City venture capital group. This funding will help Famacash launch its global remittance, local P2P, and merchant payment services in the U.S. in March 2018.

Over the past two and a half years, Famacash has built a financial tech platform for providing one-stop solutions for merchants and consumers around the world. With Famacash QR code payments, local merchants can accept payments at lower costs than with traditional payment processors.

According to Dr. Saiful Khandaker, founder and CEO at Famacash, “I am very happy that an institutional investor sees the opportunity here. This venture capital group is well-respected in the financial industry, which will benefit the future of Famacash’s funding rounds. The whole industry is transforming with mobile and blockchain technologies.”

He goes on to say, “There is an opportunity in blockchain evolution. Famacash wants to be a leader in cross-border payments using blockchain tech.”

Famacash has already forged strategic relationships with many financial institutions in America, Europe, and Asia. The company completed a crowdfunding round on StartEngine in 2017; by 2022, the company aims to be a New York Stock Exchange listed company.

When that milestone is reached, Famacash will become the first Bangladeshi-American owned company on the NYSE. Dr. Khandaker hopes to be an inspiration to the Bangladesh community to take entrepreneurial initiatives in tech startups. More information can be found at http://www.famacash.com/.

About Famacash

Famacash offers a mobile, open digital payments marketplace with both merchant and consumer solutions for payment and marketing needs.

