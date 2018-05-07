Fallbrook Regional Health District Closes on $1.8M Wellness Center

Health District Inviting Residents to Tour New Property in May to Learn About New Programs

Fallbrook, CA (PRUnderground) May 7th, 2018

The Fallbrook Regional Health District closed on a new $1.8 million facility on April 20, which will be renovated to deliver quality wellness services and programs to improve the lives of residents throughout the district.

Residents are invited to tour the new property during site visits on May 22 and May 23. Along with viewing the 8,000 square foot former church facility across 4.6 acres at 1636 E. Mission Road, residents will get to meet officials with the progressive lifestyle concept called “ Blue Zones .” At a recent board meeting, the organization explained how “Blue Zones” helps communities create longevity hot spots.

“The Fallbrook Regional Wellness Center will offer the community a place to expand upon their healthy living options through diet, exercise and other prevention opportunities,” said CEO Bobbi Palmer of the Fallbrook Regional Health District. “Part of those opportunities now includes creating a Blue Zone in Fallbrook to live longer, healthier lives.”

The new wellness center was purchased as a result of selling the former Fallbrook Hospital, an acute-care facility which had failed to profit past healthcare management companies.

Born of site visits to the Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center in National City, Palmer and the district board envision an interactive, indoor-outdoor classroom to build health families and a healthy environment through science-based approaches including organic gardening and cooking classes.

“We dream of a time when area residents can come to the Fallbrook Wellness Center to grow and pick their own food, then prepare and eat it,” Palmer said. “We’re working with the Boys and Girls Club of North County, partnerships with the Fallbrook Senior Center as well as local schools and veteran organizations. We want this to be the community’s wellness center.”

On April 23, the Fallbrook Regional Health District began issuing Requests for Proposals to assist in the demolition and renovation of the property. The district is actively pursuing proposals from more than three dozen architects, contractors and engineers in and around San Diego County.

“Our project is an opportunity to support the local economy and we intend to involve as much area talent as possible,” Palmer said. “We encourage local firms to submit packages.”

Learn more about the construction Requests for Proposals at www.fallbrookhealth.org .

The Fallbrook Regional Health District is a special district covering affordable community health needs for the low- and fixed-income residents of Bonsall, De Luz, Fallbrook and Rainbow. The roughly $1.6 million collected in voter-approved taxes supports more than $850,000 annually in full spectrum community health services addressing top health disparities, including behavioral health, cancer, diabetes, heart disease and stroke.

