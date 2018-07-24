Fairview Developments Singapore Launch Of Belgravia Green Freehold Landed

Singapore (PRUnderground) July 24th, 2018

One of the leading property development companies in Singapore proudly announced the launch of their latest project: Belgravia Green after the tremendous success of Belgravia Villas. This project, like its extremely successful predecessor will provide spacious residential units that combine high-quality standards and ingenious design. Fairview Developments Pte Ltd has released the price list and unit chart for the project. The real estate development project is currently in its final stages of completion and the Belgravia Green showflat is available up for viewing.

The Belgravia Green Freehold Landed has been built in the central location of Singapore District 28, at the Seletar Hills Estate and will be accessible using the Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5. According to the developers their latest modern and elegant Freehold Landed designed for families has its highly desirable and centralized location going for it because it ensures easy access to various popular commercial and shopping areas, top rated educational institutes, reliable healthcare facilities and amazing recreational centers that perfect for modern families.

“With the Belgravia Villas fully sold, many potential buyers and spectators have expressed their interest in Belgravia Green project after the amazing success of its predecessor. As always, Fairview Developments Pte Ltd has dedicated much effort into ensuring that Belgravia Green Freehold offers the luxury, excellent design and a pleasurable home for its future residents.”

Belgravia Green’s location is amidst all the amenities its residents may need including hustling and bustling commercial areas including shops, dining, schools and entertainment. Various public modes of transportation are also in close vicinity to the Belgravia Green, the Clementi MRT, Pan Island Expressway and the Bukit Timah Expressway are all just a stone throw away from Belgravia Green Freeholds. Besides the plethora of conveniences offered to it residents at the location, the area’s substantial growth prospects is also the reason why Fairview Developments selected Seletar Hills Estate for their prime project.

To deliver the most pleasurable living experience, Fairview Developments is using its reliable property development experience and expertise that are second to none.

Fairview Developers have also announced a Book From Direct Developer Discount.

About Belgravia Green

Fairview Developments Pte Ltd is a subsidiary Tong Eng Group. The development company is among the most reputable developers in Singapore, they have a long and established record of triumphs in luxurious developments. The firm maintains an extensive portfolio of residential projects includes Belgravia Villas. For more information, please visit https://www.belgravia-green-officialsite.com.sg/