Fairfield Inn & Suites Chincoteague Island Offers Exclusive Hotel/Dinner/Concert NY Eve Package

Fairfield Inn & Suites Chincoteague Island's New Year’s Eve Celebration Package features accommodations, dinner, concert tickets, and a New Year’s Day breakfast.

Chincoteague Island, VA (PRUnderground) December 14th, 2017

Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, Chincoteague Island – which is rated #6 out of 21 hotels on Chincoteague Island by TripAdvisor – is offering an all-in-one New Year’s Eve Celebration Package that features hotel accommodations, dinner, concert tickets, and a New Year’s Day breakfast.

The unique package, which is available for two, is the first and only one of its kind on Chincoteague Island as well as the Virginia Eastern Shore area.

“For those who are looking to escape to a beautiful and quiet location for New Year’s Eve, there’s no better choice than Chincoteague Island, and there’s no better package than the one that we’re making available for our guests,” says Patty Shea, Director of Sales and Marketing for Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, Chincoteague Island. “Our accommodations will be lovely, the dining will be delicious, the entertainment will be lively and loud, and the weather will be crisp and clear. All in all, it will be a fun and memorable way to ring in 2018 for all who join us.”

The Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, Chincoteague Island’s New Year’s Celebration Package will include:

A complimentary New Year’s Eve goodie bag, courtesy of the hotel

An overnight stay for two in one of the hotel’s contemporary rooms

A three-course dinner for two at the Ropewalk, the hotel’s on-site waterfront seafood restaurant

Two tickets to a performance by the award-winning and critically acclaimed Deanna Bogart Band, which will be bringing their energetic blues, soul, and R&B repertoire to the Chincoteague Island Theater

A complimentary Midnight Champagne Toast at the Ropewalk

Breakfast for two on New Year’s Day

The Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, Chincoteague Island’s New Year’s Celebration Package is available for guests who check in on Sunday, December 31 through Monday, January 1. Additional per night discounts are available for early and/or extended stays.

For the hotel’s best and most up-to-date package rates, contact Patty Shea (757-336-0043, Patty.Shea@marriott.com).

About Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Chincoteague Island

Treat yourself to a relaxing stay at Fairfield Inn & Suites Chincoteague Island. Our hotel features a spacious lobby with a fireplace and cozy atmosphere that will make you feel at home. Find comfort in our stylish guest rooms featuring work desks with ergonomic chairs and free internet to keep you on top of your tasks. Join us for complimentary breakfast made daily, then return to our restaurant, The Ropewalk, in the evening for delicious seafood in a casual waterfront setting. During downtime, head to our modern fitness center and enjoy a workout with a view thanks to our floor-to-ceiling windows. Soak up the sun in our outdoor pool overlooking the Chincoteague Bay, then walk around Historic Main Street and explore local shops, cuisine and other attractions within walking distance. At Fairfield Inn & Suites Chincoteague Island, we’re ready to make your stay a memorable one.