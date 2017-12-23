Facialoralsurgery.com Introduces Blog Section to Help Dental Patients

Carrollton, TX (PRUnderground) December 22nd, 2017

Facialoralsurgery.com has announced a dedicated blog section on its website to help dental patients. The blog section will be the first of its kind on the site. It is targeted at patients who are on the lookout for tips to maintain better oral hygiene, and the steps to be followed to obtain their most beautiful smiles.

“We have launched a new blog section to reach out to our patients in North Texas who are always looking for latest tips to maintain their oral hygiene and dental health. Through this section, we hope to reach out to our patients and also interact with them through the comments section on general dental topics,” a source associated with the clinic said.

As per the release from the official site, the new blog section is already available. It will comprise of a blog stream, equipped with a comment section where experts from the dental field will be invited to post regularly.

With the launch of the new, exclusive blog section, Facialoralsurgery.com intends to reach out to patients on a regular basis and aid them with tips on maintaining optimum oral hygiene, which can prevent tooth problems later in life.

About the clinic

Oral and maxillofacial surgeons and state-licensed physicians and dentists, Doctors George Nail and Jeff Dombrowski in Carrollton, TX, practice a full scope of Oral and Maxillofacial surgery, with expertise ranging from tooth replacement with dental implants and the removal of wisdom teeth to corrective jaw surgery. The doctors and their staff are trained in assisting with I.V. sedation within their state-of-the-art office setting.

Both the surgeons are pioneers in the field of oral and maxillofacial surgery, and provide a host of services ranging from tooth replacement with dental implants to the removal of wisdom teeth and corrective jaw surgery.

While interacting in the newsroom, the spokesperson from the clinic mentioned, “we promise to provide our patients with the ultimate care in oral and maxillofacial surgery. This includes delivering the highest quality of technical care, and treating our patients with respect, courtesy, and compassion.

About Center for Facial & Oral Surgery. P.A.

We promise to provide our patients with the ultimate care in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. This includes delivering the highest quality of technical care and treating our patients with respect, courtesy, and compassion.