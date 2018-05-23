Faceviders and YouTubers Going Head to Head in Battle for Streaming Domination

Facebook Watch’s video streaming platform is intuitive, easy to use, and more interactive than anything else on the market today

Charlotte, NC (PRUnderground) May 23rd, 2018

According to Rico Glover, co-creator at Faceviders.com and Faceviders.tv, says that Facebook Watch fans are changing the way that video streaming is done. In fact, the platform is already dominating video streaming with its social viewing recommendations.

“Faceviders” is a term given to people who use video to create content to watch primarily on Facebook, and according to Glover, they are becoming the new YouTubers. Facebook Watch officially launched nearly a year ago, offering access to live sporting events, documentaries, movies, and more. The standout social streaming platform offers original content and is personalized like nothing else on the market today. Facebook Watch is completely free for audiences, thanks to monetized ads seen during breaks. For Faceviders, these ads are a small price to pay for free and exceptional content.

According to Glover, “Faceviders are at the early stage of changing the television and movie industries. With channels like Dust on Facebook Watch, you will find high quality video content and production. Mega stars like Jada Pinkett Smith are getting high reviews for their Facebook Watch shows.”

He added, “What really excites me is Faceviders like Lamar Ball on Ball in the Family. You get to not only watch the shows but interact with other viewers via the Facebook platform, as well as Faceviders like Lamar Ball, in real-time. Plus, with Facebook Watch Parties, you can get real-time social engagement that has never been seen in the history of television.”

Ball in the Family has attracted more than 1 million followers. Another popular show, Make Up or Break Up, has more than 80,000 viewers tuning in for live shows where couples in crisis ask Faceviders whether they should stay together or split.

Simply put, there’s a new generation of video streaming. For cord cutters, streamers, and binge watchers, Facebook Watch has become a go-to. It’s easy and available 24/7 from tablets and smartphones, and the quality offered is remarkable.

Still, the parts that Faceviders keep coming back for are the personalization and the socialization. These aspects set Facebook Watch far apart from competitors, including YouTube. When a Facevider subscribes to a show, they’re instantly connected to other fans through linked Groups, and during the shows, Faceviders get exclusive access to a live comment section that lets them chat with other viewers in real-time.

For Facebook Live marketers, keys to success include wide promotion ahead of broadcast times to ensure the most viewers possible; leveraging the power of perfect timing; be as interactive as possible and respond to interaction as quickly as possible to keep engagement piqued; and always be professional. More information about best Facebook Live practices can be found at www.Faceviders.com.

About Rico Glover

Rico Glover is an action-oriented digital marketing expert whose career includes leading companies to soar beyond their goals as a social community manager, customer acquisition specialist, content/email marketing specialist, and social media and Facebook marketing professional. Connect with him now at https://m.me/Faceviders.