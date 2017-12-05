The founders of Future Life, Armor Down have joined forces to launch an IndieGogo campaign that aims to change the “face” of PTSD treatment as it stands today.

“Through this campaign, we will fund a 50-veteran study with 25 veterans who have been diagnosed with PTSD and 25 who have not. This study will be the baseline for how facial scans are read and interpreted using our technology,” said John Kilmer, CEO and founder of Future Life.

WATCH VIDEO OF TECHNOLOGY IN ACTION: https://youtu.be/nip8m-3V5Fs

Face2Face™ technology automatically analyzes a patient’s Facial Microexpressions of Emotion (FMEE) and applies this data to specially designed algorithms, watching for signs of PTSD and other mental illnesses.

By recording and analyzing the patient’s emotional response in real time as well as incorporating data from past sessions, the software will be able to detect patients in crisis before their situation deteriorates. The sessions can be done over video conference calls, known as telehealth sessions.

Telehealth is a new and rapidly-growing industry that enables clinicians to interact with their patients over great distances and provide services to those who would otherwise not have access.

This allows patients to get the care they need from the comfort of home or anywhere with an internet connection. Telehealth improves accessibility and reduces the cost of patient treatment which is desperately needed to help reintegrate our combat veterans into modern lifestyle.

There are a wide range of applications in which Face2Face™ can make a positive impact. The Future Life team is currently looking at developing the software platform to specialize in the following areas of where mental and behavioral health take focus:

PTSD Treatment

Other Traumas: Sexual Assault, Urban Trauma, First Response

Predictive Behavior: Military, Non-Military

Deception Detection

Human Resources/Job Interview

Risk Assessment in Adolescents

With your help, we can conduct a study of veterans to refine the software and prepare it for wide use to help those impacted by PTSD.

About Future Life

Future Life is dedicated to providing low cost telehealth solutions towards improving quality of life to veterans, active-duty soldiers, and their families. John Kilmer, founder and CEO, is responsible for overseeing transactions, marketing, management, operations, and finance. He has more than twelve years of experience financing small businesses and private investments.