Eyma Salon and Spa is Bethesda’s Premier Hair Salon

Local salon offers exceptional hair services for men and women alike

BETHESDA, MARYLAND (PRUnderground) July 19th, 2018

For women and men in Bethesda, Maryland, Eyma Salon and Spa is an ally in exceptional hair care. The company offers keratin treatments, hair extensions, colors, cuts, and a range of specialized men’s services.

Eyma Salon and Spa was founded by Eyal Uzana and Massimo Quartararo to offer an extraordinary hair care experience. Clients have an amazing choice of services, all backed by top-notch customer service.

For instance, Eyma Salon and Spa offers sought-after formaldehyde-free keratin treatments. Before clients come in, they can visit the salon’s website to find out how long treatments last, how to care for treated hair, when to have it done again, if it’s safe, and much more.

When it comes to coloring, clients can take advantage of a fusion of the best products and knowledgeable hair professionals to care for their hair color needs. The salon even offers hair extension options designed to give women fuller, more voluptuous hair.

Eyma Salon and Spa also specializes in some of the most popular hair trends, such as balayage, ombre, and sombre.

“Great service and the people are wonderful,” said one recent client. Other clients who’ve reviewed the salon note the staff’s attention to detail, professionalism, and expertise.

Eyma Salon and Spa also stands out for offering a full range of men’s salon services, such as spa manicures, haircuts, styling, eyebrow waxing, back waxing, and a specialty men’s sports facial.

The highly rated Bethesda salon has garnered testimonials and five-star reviews from many satisfied clients, and the salon’s staff looks forward to continuing their tradition of excellence throughout 2018 and beyond.

More information, including booking details, can be found at http://www.eymasalonandspa.com .

About Eyma Salon and Spa

Eyma Salon and Spa is a premier hair salon in Bethesda offering a wide range of world-class hair and beauty services for men and women.