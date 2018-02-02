Exsell Real Estate Experts Owner Says No Commission Model in SE Wisconsin is the Way of the Future

Revolutionizing how homeowners sell their homes, a flat fee Broker in Wisconsin’s sales agents top one percent speaks out about industry practices.

Germantown, WI (PRUnderground) February 2nd, 2018

Of course it would happen. Uber changed cab services, Airbnb changed the hotel industry, and Netflix put Blockbuster out of business. In an age where technology makes saving money accessible, why shouldn’t real estate commissions be next? So says innovator, Sean Lentz. Ranked in the top 1% of all Realtors in Wisconsin, he says taking a commission is antiquated. Homeowners now have the option to pay as little as $399 up front and $1,500 at the time of closing. Technology has changed and so has the Real Estate Industry, therefore Exsell utilize those tools and the web presence to maximize the Sellers marketing at a fraction of the cost. No longer does a Seller need to pay high commissions to sell their home! It appears Wisconsin’s “Full Service Flat Fee Realtor” is on to something.

“This industry hasn’t changed in over 40 years. Realtors have charged homeowners as high as six percent commission to sell their homes and frankly, that practice isn’t relevant anymore. With advancements in technology, a Realtor’s job has become easier and less expensive to do. We pass those savings on to our sellers. Adding value is the right thing to do,” Lentz adds.

About Exsell Real Estate Experts

Exsell Real Estate Experts is a full-service flat fee brokerage firm in Germantown, Wisconsin founded by Sean Lentz.