Explorers Like Us Cinema and Sound Making Nature’s Cognitive Benefits More Portable and Accessible

Fishers, Indiana (PRUnderground) September 1st, 2017

Explorers Like Us Cinema and Sound (https://explorerslikeus.com/) is a cinema company that’s combining science, technology, medicine, cinema and nature in novel ways that solve a problem affecting millions of Americans and costing companies billions every year – nature insufficiency. If this sounds like new-age mumbo jumbo, think again. Research has revealed nature provides health benefits that extend well beyond exercise and enjoyment. Nature is also inextricably linked to cognitive, psychological and mental health and happiness. The problem is more than 80% of adult American’s aren’t getting enough nature with their hectic lifestyles – and the results are chilling.

Scientists have identified the critical roles nature plays in health, well-being and cognitive performance. Spending more time in nature makes us less prone to stress, anxiety and depression. We’re generally healthier, smarter, nicer, happier and more productive too. As for the rest, stress, anxiety, depression along with decreased productivity are significantly more prevalent – and it’s receiving greater attention. National Geographic highlighted the human/nature problem in its January 2016 feature, “This Is Your Brain on Nature.” As it turns out, our connection to nature is more profound than anyone realized.

Explorers Like Us has focused on the “nature problem” for more than a decade. While offices on the beach or in forests remain unrealistic, advancing technology, physics and new understandings about the brain are extending mother nature’s benefits well beyond her traditional boundaries. Life Environments™ by Explorers Like Us is making portable nature a reality.

Life Environments™ was created originally to reduce patient fear, stress and anxiety by using nature’s experience to increase comfort and reduce medication demands. “By understanding how nature effects us, innovative solutions are delivering benefits we’re only starting to understand,” noted Explorers Like Us Founder Kevin Williams. “Life Environments™ is making nature’s benefits more accessible. While nothing beats a walk, jog or working in the garden, Life Environments™ is the next best thing when you can’t be there. It’s a technology everyone can afford and leverage wherever, whenever and however they like.”

Life Environments leverages a new surround sound technology, Surroundia™, pioneered by Explorers Like Us. Unlike traditional sound, Surroundia™ exploits the physiology of the human head and proprietary audio technology to capture and deliver environments with lifelike precision and clarity. Listeners are placed aurally within stimulating experiences that inhibit key stress, anxiety and depression processes and enhance senses of well-being and happiness. As few as five minutes improves mood and cognitive performance for many. All that’s required are headphones or earbuds, an Internet-connected device, a subscription – and a place to relax.

Life Environments™ is more than technology, it’s an experience. Explorers Like Us has just launched an Indiegogo campaign to build a worldwide community to support projects and select exploration areas, production sites, interact with production crews live in the field, test their skills and earn production credits and awards for their support.

I November, Life Environments™ will become available by subscription. In 2018, Life Environments™ will be made available to American children’s hospitals for therapeutic use free of charge.

Explorers Like Us (https://explorerslikeus.com/) is a cinema technology company that fuses advanced science, behavioral research, medicine, technology and human response to create cinema experiences .