ExpertQuote Insurance Services, Inc. proud to support Civicorp’s outstanding work in the community

Through their Corporate Social Responsibility program, ExpertQuote proudly supports Civicorp’s school programs

Silicon Valley, CA (PRUnderground) April 20th, 2017

Civicorp in Oakland is committed to re-engaging young adults to earn a high school diploma, gain job skills, pursue college, and embark on family sustaining careers. They create a supporting environment for students who have dropped out of high school, are low-income and are living in poverty, boasting a 72% graduation rate (one of the highest in Oakland).

ExpertQuote proudly supports Civicorp School as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility program. Supporting outstanding community programs, like Civicorp, creates a legacy of achievement for the whole community. Raj Singh, COO of ExpertQuote, said “It is an honor to be a part of the work that Civicorp is doing in our community”.

ExpertQuote Health Insurance Services, Inc. of San Jose California (EQ) is a corporate benefits firm specializing in all aspects of Group Health Insurance from high-tech startups to large firms including public companies, non-profits, and banks. The firm has the distinct privilege of representing the national hockey team: The San Jose Sharks.

ExpertQuote is at the forefront of the ever-changing benefits consultation landscape specializing in all aspects of health insurance including Human Resources mandates and Health Care Reform updates. As a boutique bay area benefits team, ExpertQuote has gained the trust of both large and small well-recognized companies across various industries.

About ExpertQuote

ExpertQuote is a San Jose, California-based company that provides a Full Concierge Model and Complimentary Benefit-Administration Platform. EQ will become your complete outsourced benefits team, handling open enrollments, employee questions, and carrier onboarding. Furthermore, EQ provides a complimentary health care reform & human resource audit. For the latest information on the health care reform, visit EQ’s dedicated website that is kept updated by our knowledgeable team posted at www.EQObamaCare.com. For more information please visit: www.ExpertQuote.com

In face of the ever-increasing health insurance premiums, ExpertQuote has a proven strategy that is saving its clients from $25,000 up to $2M+ a year on benefits expenditures. Given the current annual health insurance rate increases, your company’s premiums will double in seven years! ExpertQuote solution is helping clients preserve and provide competitive benefits package in a competitive landscape for quality talent.

ExpertQuote has earned the prestigious “Advantage Status” with Anthem BlueCross and the “Business Leadership Roundtable” with Kaiser Permanente for excellence in service. ExpertQuote has also been named by the Silicon Valley Business Journal as a Largest Employee Benefits Consultant.