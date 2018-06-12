Exhibe Portable Expands to now Include High-Quality San Diego Outside Display Stands for Trade Shows

Many companies are left taking not very professional approaches to their outdoor trade show displays. Exhibe Portables is out to change that in San Diego.

San Diego, CA (PRUnderground) June 12th, 2018

Trade shows of all kinds can be quite competitive, with outdoor trade shows being no exception. This makes taking the right approach to their presentation can carry a great deal of influence on how well a company performs. Stepping up to help in the San Diego area is the leader in trade show displays Exhibe Portable who recently announced the expansion of their catalog to include a line of San Diego Outside Display Stands ideal to carry a focused and compelling brand message, while still being durable and functional.

“We see the demand for quality outdoor display products and we are meeting that need in a dynamic way,” commented a spokesperson from the company. “When it comes to San Diego Outside Display Stands, we are proud to be the leaders of the pack in quality, service, and price points. This is a space we understand inside and out.”

According to Exhibe Portable, their new catalog of outdoor trade show display choices include highlights like trade show tents, outdoor signs, outdoor flags, inflatable dome kits, outdoor accessories, and much more. All can be customized to meet customer needs and best deliver their message and Exhibe Portable’s close proximity to San Diego make ordering and picking them up simple and easy.

The company is always ready to discuss any needs clients may have and helping them come to ideal situations.

Feedback for Exhibe Portable continues to be remarkably positive.

Chris S., from San Diego, recently said in a five-star review, “We need a few different things for our outdoor trade show display and Exhibe came through in a big way. Completely amazing experience. Fully recommended.”

For more information be sure to visit https://www.exhibeportable.com/san-diego-outdoor-display-stands.html.

About Exhibe Portable

Exhibé Portable, a division of Exhibé Corporation, was created to meet the growing demand for the easy-to-use lightweight portable display products. With over 30 years of trade show knowledge and experience Exhibé continues to uphold its quality requirements for all presentations whether it is something simple like a literature rack or larger trade show exhibit such as an extrusion booth. Regardless of the size of exposition you require for you trade show needs, we provide all our clients with the same quality and customer service, because for us all of our clients matter.