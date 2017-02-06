Exfreight COO Charles Marrale to Attend the 9th WCA Worldwide Conference Singapore

Exfreight Zeta COO Charles Marrale has confirmed that he will be at the 9th WCA conference this year. Mr. Marrale is and avid attendee and has been to the last 5 WCA conferences. The WCA has over 6340 member offices in 191 countries in 790 cities and ports worldwide. The conference which is to be held February 9th through the 13th is the industries largest gathering of global freight forwarders.

According to the WCA website “The event will see over 2,500 freight forwarding executives gather for 3 days of intensive One-on-One business meetings, alongside a wide range of social networking events.”

“I am excited to show everyone at the conference the new ways Exfreight can help them grow thier business,” remarked ExFreight COO Charles Marrale, “It’s a great event put together by the WCA which allows us to meet all of our worldwide network of agents in one location. These meetings are beneficial and greatly improve our cooperation with our agents in the over 150 countries we service.”

Exfreight Zeta has made some big changes over the last year and cant wait to show off at this years conference in Singapore.The implementation of the new website has been improving the way customers, clients and agents rate!

About Exfreight

Exfreight was founded by a team of professionals with in-depth knowledge and proven expertise in the logistics industry. We strive to provide our customers with seamless and cost-effective solutions for their transportation needs. ExFreight is a turn-key logistics provider using the latest technology to bridge the markets of the world by providing air, ocean, and trucking freight services via its unique proprietary booking platform.