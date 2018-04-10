Executives Diary Inc. Gearing Up To Launch Online Magazine Aimed At C-Level Professionals

Executives Diary Incorporated announces upcoming launch of interactive magazine and social community for C-Suite executives and recruiters.

Delaware, US (PRUnderground) April 10th, 2018

A group of senior executives, recruiters, and writers has banded together to launch a new and exciting social networking project called Executives Diary, it was announced today. Geared specifically towards C-level executives and executive recruiters, it is an online magazine that is being developed to provide a focused and user-friendly platform where executive professionals can share their experiences, knowledge, and expertise, while connecting and communicating in a secure web environment.

According to Nauman K, who is currently overseeing the project, Executives Diary has been in the making for some time, but after a year of working on the theme and concept, it is finally in the beta testing phase. Reportedly, the web-based magazine, which will host its own private social community, is set to be released soon. The exact launch date is yet to be confirmed, however. In the meantime, executives and recruiters interested in signing up as members can get on the Early Bird Notification list, which offers some noteworthy benefits.

Early Bird signup benefits include:

Free membership for two full years

One credit for free professional editing on an article of your choice

Guaranteed feature in the quarterly print version of ED for first 15 contributors

“At last, the time has come to launch Executives Diary,” remarks Mr. Nauman. “We are nearly there! The idea for the magazine has actually been marinating since around 2016, but I could not dedicate the time and energy needed to drive this project until I stepped down as the CEO of Nausal Technologies, which I did at the end of last year. Now, finally, with the help of a team of highly qualified and experienced professionals, we are almost ready to launch. The company is legally registered and everything is moving ahead as planned.”

Signing up for membership on Executives Diary is a “no-brainer” if you’re an executive professional, reports Mr. Kyle. Mr. Kyle is one of the team leaders working on the project. “Not only is it cost-free for the first two years if you sign up early, but members can gain massive exposure through contributions to the magazine. This can open doors to life-changing career and business opportunities. It is a smart career move! For executive recruiters, Executives Diary will be a hotspot for discovering exceptional, highly relevant talent.”

Mr. Dias, Lead Content Developer and associate founder of ED, adds, “Executives Diary isn’t just another website. A lot of work has gone into developing this magazine. The site will feature interviews with top executives, articles by subject matter experts, and much more, and professionals will be able to contribute with ease. The private social community area will allow members to connect and communicate efficiently and easily expand their networks.”

“After months in the making, we are very excited to be launching Executives Diary,” asserts Mr. Nauman. “It is a project that we have invested heavily in. We look forward to providing a platform that connects professionals and makes them more productive and successful. Executives and recruiters should take advantage of the Early Bird special now while they can!”

About Executives Diary:

Executives Diary is an upcoming online social magazine. It will enable C-Level executives and recruiters to connect and socialize, as well as share their experiences and knowledge and develop their professional reputation and influence. The magazine is the product of Executives Diary Inc., which is incorporated in the state of Delaware, United States.

To learn more and sign up to be notified of the launch of Executives Diary, executives and recruiters can visit the company site here: http://www.executivesdiary.com/

Contact Information

913 N Market Street, Suite 200, Wilmington, DE 19801

Call us: (302) 884-7665

Fax: (302) 884-7662

contact@executivesdiary.com

