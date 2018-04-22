Exclusive Offer From Nordic Homeworx – Swedish Wood Flooring

Over the years, Nordic Homeworx has developed a successful concept based on a strong passion for Kährs as a brand with the Nordic heritage to bring natural wood flooring and all the health benefits that come with it, to Dubai and the Middle East.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (PRUnderground) April 22nd, 2018

Nordic Homeworx is a leading industry expert in wooden flooring who recently announced an offer of up to 20% on Kährs Oak Earth Flooring in Dubai. The company specializes in supply and installation of quality wood flooring, timber flooring and engineered wood flooring. Nordic Homeworx is giving a chance for those considering wood flooring to finally make the choice and take the step with the special April offer!

The Executive Director of Nordic Homeworx had this to say, “In the last decade, homeowners have preferred sleek and modern floors in their homes. Wooden floors are timeless and it gives a home a vintage appearance while at the same time making it look modern and contemporary. It is also easy to maintain and in this day and age of busy lifestyles, homeowners look for flooring that doesn’t require high maintenance. Taking this to mind, we are offering our customers exclusive promotions for the month of April.”

Over the years, Nordic Homeworx has developed a successful concept based on a strong passion for Kährs as a brand with the Nordic heritage to bring natural wood flooring and all the health benefits that come with it, to Dubai and the Middle East.

Enjoy a 20% special offer on Oak Earth, a rustic hand-scraped product of the Artisan Collection, from the Swedish wood flooring company in Dubai.

Press Release By:

Be Unique Group, a SEO Specialist Company in Dubai

About Kährs by Nordic Homeworx

Nordic Homeworx was established in 2006 in Dubai. With the primary goal of bringing quality Swedish wood flooring to the region. Nordic Homeworx is the exclusive distributor of Kährs flooring and has established its brand in the country while paying homage to Nordic heritage.

Get your free tour of our amazing showroom in Dubai today, call us on +971 4369 55 69 or visit our website https://nordichomeworx.com/.