Exclusive casual encounters app "Casualx" is now on Google Play

Casualx – a "Tinder Minus Marriage-Minded Daters" app is now available on Google Play.

San Francisco, California (PRUnderground) May 3rd, 2017

Billed as the “Tinder Minus Marriage-Minded Daters” app for casual encounters, Casualx has arrived on Google Play — and not a moment too soon. Introduced globally in the Apple store on March 30, 2017, the app was an immediate hit. There, it was featured on Apple’s trending list for three days and immediately grew to an astonishing 393,000 new users with 89,650 people on the android waitlist as of May 2, 2017.

CEO Michelle Li created Casualx to solve an issue that too many people who are looking for casual encounters experience on Tinder: wasted time. That is the all-too-common dilemma of spending endless hours swiping and messaging only to be matched with marriage-minded daters. Many people treat Tinder as a hookup app in spite of the fact that Tinder deny it. According to the NYtimes, Tinder’s own report indicates that Tinder users are more likely to be looking for a committed relationship than are offline daters. Casualx’s goal is to be a solution to that problem, a Tinder for a pure hook-up community without marriage-minded daters.

“After our initial launch, Casualx has been featured on various medias worldwide. We have accumulated a significant number of users outside the U.S.” Li said, “Given the global response, our team has been working day and night to bring out the android version. We’re so excited to unveil the Android version of the app to meet our consumer’s desires.” Currently, the top 5 countries with the most users are the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Thailand. While the features that have proven popular in the original app remain, including swiping, matching, and casual connections, some extra additions in the iOS version are also added in this Android version. In order to protect the privacy of its users, Casualx’s android version also has two important features: the gesture password and private albums. These capabilities help secure anonymity in case someone else sneaks a peek at their phone. It also protects a user’s identity if a neighbor, coworker, or family member happens to use the app. Casualx is only for adults 18 and over. It can be downloaded on google play now. Please visit casualxapp.com to get the download link.

About Casualx

Casualx is a hookup app for casual sex. It’s a private Tinder-like app weeding out marriage-minded people. The team is an international team founded in San Francisco, California by Michelle Li, who is based in Toronto, Canada. The team members are from the U.S., Canada, India and China.