Excelsis Movie Producers Provide Sneak Peek Into Upcoming Women’s Mixed Martial Arts Movie

Movie Producers release new Excelsis movie teaser trailer

Toronto, Canada (PRUnderground) April 20th, 2018

Producers of the movie titled “Excelsis” today announced the release of the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated feature length movie on the movie’s official YouTube channel. Moreover, “Excelsis” has been described as Rocky “1976” meets Fight Club “1999” and the teaser trailer will provides a quick glimpse into the movie that is currently on pace to become the first female Mixed Martial Arts based movie in the Drama Sport movie genre.

In the movie, Cassady Jones battles through the amateur Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) ranks as a female MMA fighter. Suddenly, Marcus Moretti a nefarious fight promoter offers Cassady a chance to enter a tournament in which the winner is offered a professional contract with Excelsis FC. Understanding that her big break is finally at hand Cassady decides to take advantage of the opportunity and embarks on an epic journey towards the professional MMA ranks. However, while Cassady is down for the count she realizes that she’s not just in another fight. She’s in the fight for everything!

“ ‘Excelsis’ isn’t just another movie. It’s a movement to change everything.” said Executive Producer Jaze Bordeaux. The “Excelsis” teaser trailer can be seen directly on the movie’s official YouTube channel as follows:

