Exantra World Announces Launch of Kickstarter Campaign for World’s 1st Fitness RPG App

Finding ways to get motivated to exercise can be a challenge, especially for gamers. Exantra World is an RPG app solution that incorporates exercise with fun gameplay.

Willowbrook, IL (PRUnderground) February 12th, 2018

The idea of combining fitness and mobile gaming is as exciting as it is unique. In exciting news, this breakthrough idea is becoming a reality through the hard and smart work of the Exantra team, who recently announced the launch of a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to bring to life Exantra World. Exantra World is the world’s first RPG to combine fitness and mobile gaming, through a wearable tracking wristband device, that is specially designed and developed to help gamers become more active in a way that keeps them engaged and interested in continuing to pursue a fitness program through appealing to their love of gaming. The innovative idea has been met with immediate enthusiasm.

“We have been waiting for something to accompany our gym efforts for a long time,” commented Eddy Yang, Founder of Exantra. “When it comes to exercise, we have been waiting for a medium to take us into a reality where there are no limits to growth, success, earnings and team spirit. Exantra World answers this longing. As convenience shapes society away from exercise and into entertainment, we need a Titan’s motivation. It is the future and our exercises depend on it.”

According to Exantra World, the main focus of the game is to make more meaningful, to remove the feelings of it being a chore or waste of time, and deliver an extra, unique kind of reward that acts as an encouragement to continue in its pursuit. The RPG app can be used at home or in a gym.

Exantra World allows users to plan their training/gaming sessions ahead of time, to “grind” seamlessly, all tracked by the app, and to see the results produced on the player’s Titan character.

The Kickstarter campaign has set a goal of $15,000 and ends on March 12th, 2018. A number of different, exciting perks are available based on donation size.

Early reviews for the unique wearable fitness and gaming app have been very positive across the board.

Mathew Kaulfers, recently said in a five-star review, “This is going to be one of the most awesome things to hit my phone. I am going to become a beast!”

An early access Beta key is available at the Exantra World Kickstarter page.

For more information be sure to visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/624726783/exantra-world-fitness-rpg-role-playing-game.

About Exantra

Exantra is a fitness technology and gaming development company. Their first exciting release is the breakthrough Exantra World.