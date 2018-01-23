Ex-President of Mexico Vicente Fox joined LAT Blockchain Economic Forum 2018

Three-day high-end event with 1000+ attendees, 100 top-notch speakers, and well-prepared agenda aims to drive the discussion on the blockchain expansion, innovations, and integration with our existing economy.

New York (PRUnderground) January 23rd, 2018

Blockchain Economic Forum is one of the most prestigious and prominent events of the industry.

Forbes says the Blockchain Economic Forum 2018 “facilitates the discussions of the most important topics of the crypto economy and its growing influence on the global economy.” The event gathers 1000+ industry leaders in Singapore on February 4-6 to design the roadmap of the crypto expansion at 15 well-prepared panels, 30 insightful round tables and fruitful networking program.

A record number of 95+ top-notch speakers have already confirmed their participation in BEF 2018, including:

Vicente Fox , ex-president of Mexico (2000-06) – the first president elected from an opposition party since 1910.

Kangmo Kim, a co-founder and investor at Korbit – a top 20 crypto exchange

Jeremias Kangas, founder of LocalBitcoins.com , a popular service that facilitates over-the-counter trading of local currency for bitcoins;

Alex Lutskevych, CEO of CEX.IO , a UK-based cryptocurrency exchange with 1+ million users

Eddy Lee, partner at Coffee Ventures and mentor at the StartX incubator at Stanford University

Peter Bergstrom, founder of BitBlock Ventures and a lifetime member of The Bitcoin Foundation.

Jason Potts , Director of Blockchain Innovation Hub at RMIT University

, Director of Blockchain Innovation Hub at RMIT University Nicholas Merten, Founder of YouTube channel DataDash (236k+ subscribers)

The agenda of the Blockchain Economic Forum is full of the most important topics of the industry.

Bitcoin price grew 15 times in 2017. Will it reach $100,000? Will it collapse?

Some cryptocurrencies came to be the best performing assets of 2017 with 100x return on investments. How to choose the best tokens?

$50 million was stolen from the DAO, $150 million permanently frozen in Parity Wallet. How to protect your crypto?

The largest ICO in AI & Data Storage has raised more than $250 million. Would they be able to reach that result if funds were raised through VC?

Find the agenda of Blockchain Economic Forum here, and join to learn from the decision makers.

The Forum is organized by LAToken – the blockchain platform, that tokenizes and makes assets tradeable in crypto. LAToken platform looks like Binance & KuCoin only a few months ago but with advanced features and an extended list of asset classes including ICOs and asset-linked tokens.

LAToken has just appeared among top-200 cryptos of Coinmarketcap and going to get it to top-100 soon. LA token is already listed on OKEx, top-5 crypto exchange with $2bn+ daily turnover and 20m+ users, KuCoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta, CoinExchange, and BigONE.

As one of the market leaders, LAToken aims to design sustainable rules and governance framework for blockchain industry in cooperation with top entrepreneurs, investors, academics and regulators. «The Forum is a great place for the market leaders to introduce and reinforce rules of self-conduct protecting uninformed contributors and preventing misuse of crypto transaction while scaling benefits such as built in rights registry, early adopters acquisition and low transaction costs due to absence of middlemen,” – says Valentin Preobrazhenskiy, CEO of LAToken».

About LAToken